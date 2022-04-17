Ukraine's prime minister: Mariupol “still has not fallen”  

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaks during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 9. (Yuliia Ovsyannikova/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian forces in the southeastern port city of Mariupol are still fighting and have not surrendered, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

“The city (Mariupol) still has not fallen. There are still our military forces, our soldiers so they will fight until the end and as for now they are still in Mariupol,” Shmyhal said on ABC News' "This Week" after a Russian-set deadline for Kyiv's forces in the city to surrender passed on Sunday.

“Not one big city in Ukraine has fallen. Only Kherson is under control of Russian military forces but all of the rest of the cities are under Ukrainian control,” he continued, adding that some of the cities in the surrounding areas were “besieged but still under Ukrainian control.”

He said that more than 900 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages had been freed from the Russian occupation since Moscow took control after the invasion began in late February.

“We still are fighting and we have battle in Donbas region right now but we do not have intention to surrender," Shmyhal said.

In response to a question on the current state of diplomacy, he said “Ukraine will prepare to stop this war” if a “diplomatic way is possible.”

However, if Russia was not willing to hold negotiations, he said “we will not surrender, we will not leave our country, our families, our land, we will fight absolutely till the end, till the win in this war.”

Shmyhal also thanked the United States and other partners for their support in providing ammunition, humanitarian and financial aid.

“We have a deficit of the budget about $5 billion per month during every month of the war. So, we appreciate and we are so gratitude (grateful) for any financial support from the United States and all of our international partners," he said.

Ukraine will seek financial support from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Treasury at meetings this week in Washington, according to the prime minister.