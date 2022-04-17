It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in the devastated southeastern city Mariupol have refused Russia's demand to surrender "in order to save their lives" and continued fighting, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Here are the latest developments:
- Mariupol under siege: Russian officials said that Ukrainian soldiers holding out in a giant steel plant in the southeastern city of Mariupol ignored their "offer" to "voluntarily lay down arms and surrender in order to save their lives." An estimated 100,000 people remain in Mariupol and its immediate surroundings, which are reported to be largely under Russian control, with Ukrainian troops confined to pockets of resistance.
- 'Inhuman situation': On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Mariupol "inhuman," saying he and his administration had been trying every day to end the weeks-long siege through both military and diplomatic channels.
- No way out: Attempts to agree on safe evacuation routes for civilians trapped in fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine on Sunday have failed, but local officials urged people to leave the area nevertheless.
- Zelensky open to talks: In an article posted on the presidential website, Zelensky said he was open to talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin -- but said negotiations would become impossible if any further Russian war crimes surface.
- The sunken warship: Russian state news agency TASS released video Saturday purportedly showing the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, meeting with the crew of the sunk guided-missile cruiser Moskva in the city of Sevastopol. Russia has released no information about casualties aboard the Moskva. It was unclear how many crew members were aboard, or how many survived.
- US aid arrives: Supplies from the US have begun arriving in Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday. The Biden administration's latest aid package includes heavy-duty weaponry for the first time, including helicopters, cannons and drones.