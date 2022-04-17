Mariupol “may be a red line” in negotiations with Russia, Ukraine’s foreign minister says

The gutted remains of vehicles are seen at the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on April 16. (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the "situation" in Mariupol “may be a red line” in negotiations with Russia.

“The situation in Mariupol is both dire -- militarily -- and heartbreaking,” Kuleba said on CBS' “Face the Nation."

“The city doesn’t exist anymore. The remaining of the Ukrainian army and a large group of civilians are basically encircled by the Russian forces. They continue their struggle, but it seems from the way the Russian army behaves in Mariupol, they decided to raze the city to the ground at any cost,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said any further Russian war crimes would make negotiations with Russia impossible.

The foreign minister said he is anticipating the intensification of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine in the coming weeks.

He also said he expects “desperate attempts of the Russia forces to finish with Mariupol at any cost,” adding that he anticipates missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine to continue.

Responding to a question about how important it is to him for a high-level US official to visit Ukraine, Kuleba said he would be happy to see US President Joe Biden travel to the country.

“It would be an important message of support to us and of course, a personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies of weapons, of American weapons to Ukraine, and also for discussions on the possible political settlement of this conflict,” he said.

Kuleba echoed a line Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired earlier Sunday.