It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

At least one person has been killed and several others injured in Kyiv after the Ukrainian capital "came under fire" on Saturday morning, the city's mayor said.
Fighting has intensified in eastern and southern Ukraine after the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva in the Black Sea earlier this week.
And a senior US defense official said Ukrainian missiles hit Russia's flagship in the Black Sea earlier this week -- supporting Ukraine's account.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know:
- Heavy shelling in east: Russia has intensified attacks in several locations in eastern Ukraine including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, according to Ukrainian military and regional officials. Russian forces appear to be striking areas of all three regions ahead of a planned ground offensive. Civilians have been urged to leave the regions.
- Kyiv under fire: Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has urged residents who have evacuated from the capital not to return just yet after the city "came under fire" on Saturday morning. One person has died and several more were injured in the attacks, he said. "I ask you to refrain from this and stay in safer places." Klitschko said in a statement there were explosions in the Darnytsky district on the outskirts of the city.
- "Increasingly hostile" situation in the south: The Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in southern Ukraine have been under heavy shelling on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said in a statement. The statement alleged that Russian forces were "enraged by the losses in the Black Sea" -- an apparent reference to the sinking of the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva.
- US assesses Ukraine hit Russian warship: Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva — Russia’s flagship that sunk in the Black Sea — earlier this week, a senior US defense official said Friday. Ukraine claimed it had hit the Russian guided-missile cruiser with anti-ship missiles, while the Russian military acknowledged only that the ship had sunk after a fire on board and the detonation of ammunition. The crew of the guided-missile cruiser was delivered to the port of Sevastopol, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source.
- Bodies discovered in Kyiv: More than 900 bodies of civilians have been discovered since the Russian army withdrew from the area, Andrii Niebytov, the head of the Kyiv regional police, said during a briefing on Friday. Niebytov also said that the bodies of some people in the village of Shevchenko had been identified, adding that "they were ordinary locals, unfortunately also tortured, and we see that they were shot."
- Zelensky warns that Russia could use nuclear weapons: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN Friday that "all of the countries of the world" should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. He added Putin could turn to either nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine. Watch a clip of the interview here.
- Zelensky's request to Biden: Zelensky made a request to US President Joe Biden in one of their recent phone conversations to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, according to a person familiar with the matter.