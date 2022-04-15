It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russia has struck what it described as a "military facility" on the outskirts of Kyiv, amid fears that Russia could retaliate following the sinking of its Moskva warship in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the bravery of all Ukrainians who had defended the country in his latest video address, published on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Western officials have said there is no short-term end in sight to the war in Ukraine, adding that it could last through to the end of 2022.
Here are the latest developments:
- Russian strikes in Kyiv: Russia has struck what it described as a "military facility" on the outskirts of Kyiv, the Russian military said Friday, two days after threatening it would hit targets in the capital in response to purported Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil. "Tonight a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit by Kalibr high-precision long-range sea-launched missiles," said Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. "As a result of the strike on the Zhuliany Vizar machine-building plant workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, as well as anti-ship missiles."
- Russia claims advances in Mariupol: The Russian military also claimed Friday to have made advances in the besieged port city of Mariupol, just two days after Ukrainian units blockaded in the city said they had consolidated their defenses. "The grouping of Russian troops and units of the Donetsk people's militia have completely liberated Ilyich Steelworks from Ukrainian nationalists as a result of the offensive in Mariupol city," Konashenkov said in a statement. CNN cannot independently verify Konashenkov's claim, but the commanders of two Ukrainian units defending Mariupol issued a video statement on Wednesday saying they had been able to consolidate forces inside the city.
- No short-term end in sight: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies that the United States believes the Russian war in Ukraine could last through the end of 2022, two European officials told CNN, as US and European officials have increasingly assessed that there is no short-term end in sight to the conflict. Blinken, a senior State Department official said, "has discussed with his counterparts our concern that the conflict could be protracted, but all of his engagements have revolved around how best to bring it to a halt as quickly as possible." Many of the officials who spoke with CNN stressed that it is hard to predict exactly how long the war could go on, but several officials said that there are no indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goals have changed, and it is unlikely he will pursue diplomatic negotiations unless faced with military defeat.
- Build-up in the east: Heavy shelling has taken place along much of the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said Friday. Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said that "almost all settlements of the Donetsk region along the front line are under attack." Kyrylenko highlighted the plight of the town of Maryinka, where he said 11 civilians had been killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion and extensive damage caused. The news comes a day after the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian preparations continue to build in eastern Ukraine for an offensive operation.
- Civilian casualties: Seven people were killed when Russian forces allegedly opened fire Thursday on two evacuation buses, according to preliminary information, said the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. Another 27 people were wounded as the buses travelled near the village of Borova, close to the contested city of Izium, the office added. "A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder," the office said. Separately, a regional military official said at least two people were killed and others injured in multiple attacks on Mykolaiv.