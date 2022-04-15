World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Travis Caldwell and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 12:42 a.m. ET, April 15, 2022
1 hr 25 min ago

Russian warship sinks days after Ukrainian commemorative stamp is issued

From CNN's Travis Caldwell

Ihor Smilianskyi CEO of the Ukrainian post holds the new postage stamp immortalizing the famous exchange on Snake Island between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the postal headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 14.
Ihor Smilianskyi CEO of the Ukrainian post holds the new postage stamp immortalizing the famous exchange on Snake Island between Russian and Ukrainian forces at the postal headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 14. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

The sinking of Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea comes days after Ukraine issued a stamp immortalizing the famous exchange on Snake Island between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser confirmed on Thursday the Moskva was one of the vessels involved in the exchange in February.

The island was hit by Russian missile strikes after Ukrainian defenders responded to the threat of Russian invasion with the words: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

The stamp: Ukrposhta, Ukraine's postal service, announced on Tuesday it had issued a postage stamp with the slogan. It shows a Ukrainian solider standing defiant, facing down a Russian warship in open water.

Roman Hrybov — the Ukrainian soldier who uttered the phrase — was invited to the ceremony unveiling the stamp, the service said in a statement.

Some context: It was initially believed the Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a subsequent attack, but were instead forced to surrender "due to the lack of ammunition," according to the Ukrainian navy. Hrybov was later released as part of a prisoner exchange.

The phrase has become a popular Ukrainian slogan during the invasion and used as a symbol of defiance.

"There would be neither postage stamp nor such strong resistance as exemplified by soldiers from Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) without him," the statement read.

The warship: Conflicting accounts have emerged over the sinking of the warship, which was reported Thursday by Russian state news agency TASS.

Ukraine's Operational Command South claimed Thursday that the Moskva had begun to sink after it was hit by Neptune anti-ship missiles.

Russia claimed a fire broke out, causing munitions aboard to explode, inflicting serious damage to the vessel and forcing its crew to be evacuated.

CNN has not been able to independently verify what caused the damage to the ship.

Read more about the sinking:

1 hr 29 min ago

Russian warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea, Russian Ministry of Defense reported via state media

From Jorge Engels in London and Vasco Cotovio in Kyiv

The Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva is seen in Sevastopol, Crimea in this satellite image on April 7.
The Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva is seen in Sevastopol, Crimea in this satellite image on April 7. (Maxar Technologies)

The Russian warship Moskva has sunk, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank," the statement said according to TASS. 

Conflicting accounts have emerged about an incident involving the warship in the Black Sea on Wednesday.

Russia said a fire broke out on the guided-missile cruiser, causing munitions aboard to explode, inflicting serious damage to the vessel, and forcing the crew of the warship to be evacuated. Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with anti-ship missiles and later claimed that she had been sunk.

CNN has not been able to independently verify what caused the damage to the ship. 

This is a developing story.

1 hr 29 min ago

There is shelling in Kharkiv and "active hostilities" around Izium, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Lviv

A man walks his dog past a building destroyed by recent Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 14.
A man walks his dog past a building destroyed by recent Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 14. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A number of residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, have come under shelling, said Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Ukraine's Kharkiv region military administration, on Thursday.

"These are exclusively peaceful areas where there is no military infrastructure," he said in remarks on national television. "And so the enemy is trying to destabilize our population, in fact inflicting such blows from which civilians alone are actually suffering."

The heaviest point in the region, Syniehubov said, was in the direction of Izium direction, from which Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are trying to advance toward the eastern Donbas.

"Active hostilities are taking place, and our armed forces are holding back the enemy so that they will not be able to transport their equipment to Luhansk and Donetsk regions," he said.

Syniehubov said authorities were trying to conduct an "organized evacuation" of Barvinkove and Lozova, two towns in the south of Kharkiv region.

1 hr 30 min ago

UN calls for safe passage of civilians after 2 aid workers and their relatives killed in Mariupol

The UN humanitarian chief called on all parties Thursday to provide safe passage of civilians out of the besieged port city of Mariupol in the southeast of Ukrainian following the announcement that two aid workers and their family members were killed.

“I am deeply saddened by the deaths of at least two aid workers who were killed, together with five of their relatives, during an attack that hit the office of the non-governmental organization Caritas in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on March 15. The events took place nearly one month ago but the information has become available only now,” said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in a statement.

Griffiths went on to “appeal for the parties to the conflict to urgently agree on clear arrangements for the safe passage of civilians out of areas where their lives are at risk, as well as the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance into areas where civilians are facing catastrophic levels of need, especially in areas that have been or remain besieged.”

On Tuesday, the head of Caritas Internationalis expressed shock and horror upon learning about the deaths of two Caritas Ukraine Mariupol female staffers. 

“We join in grief and solidarity with the suffering of the families and our colleagues of Caritas Ukraine who are living a tragedy,” Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John said in a statement.

John added that the Caritas Ukraine national office is still investigating the incident, adding that it probably took place on March 15 when “a tank fired shots at the building of the Caritas center in Mariupol, killing two staff members and five of their relatives. At this point of time, due to the absence of communication with the city of Mariupol as well as the lack of access to the premises of the Caritas center, our Caritas Ukraine national office is still collecting information to determine what happened. It is presumed the two Caritas staff members, together with their families, took refuge in the center during the time of the shelling attack.”

CNN has not been able to independently confirm last month’s incident.

1 hr 30 min ago

Ukraine's claim of missile strike on Russian cruiser believed to be credible, sources say

From CNN's Jim Sciutto and Katie Bo Lillis

Ukraine’s claim that it conducted a missile strike that sank the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet is believed to be credible, two sources familiar with US and western intelligence told CNN, although officials as yet have no definitive proof.

The US believes with “medium confidence” that Ukraine’s version of events — which Moscow disputes — is accurate, according one source familiar with the latest intelligence. 

Still, even though US and western officials have no reason to distrust Ukraine in this instance, both sources cautioned that the US has not yet made an independent attribution.  

“We’re not in a position to officially confirm independently what exactly led to the ship’s now sinking,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday. “But we’re also not in any position to refute the Ukrainian side of this. It’s certainly plausible and possible that they did in fact hit this with a Neptune missile or maybe more.”  

The missile cruiser, the Moskva, sank on Thursday after an explosion the day before “seriously damaged” the ship near the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Russia said Thursday.

The governor of Odessa has claimed that the ship was hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile, while Russia has claimed that the damage was caused by an on-board fire that detonated on-board ammunition. 

Outside analysts have largely treated Ukraine’s version of events as the more credible possibility, but American officials have so far declined to publicly attribute the ship’s destruction to a missile strike.

28 min ago

Medvedev warns Russia would bolster military over potential Swedish and Finnish NATO membership

From CNN staff

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, warned in a statement Thursday Russia's military would “more than double” its forces in Russia’s Western flank should Sweden and Finland join NATO.

Ground- and air-defense forces would be beefed up, he wrote on Telegram, and Russia would deploy “significant naval forces” in the Gulf of Finland.

If Sweden and Finland join NATO, Medevedev added, “it will no longer be possible to talk about any non-nuclear status of the Baltic — the balance must be restored." 

Medvedev, who served as president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 in a four-year interregnum for Russia President Vladimir Putin's two-decade rule, has struck a bellicose pose in recent months, though he is not a top decision-maker.

A 2018 Federation of American Scientists report concluded that Russia may have significantly modernized a nuclear weapons storage bunker in Kaliningrad, an exclave of Russian territory between Poland and the Baltic states.