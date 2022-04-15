Russia strikes outskirts of Kyiv with cruise missiles, Russian Ministry of Defense says

Russia has struck what it described as a "military facility" on the outskirts of Kyiv, two days after threatening it would hit targets in the capital in response to purported Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil, the Russian military said Friday.

"Tonight a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit by Kalibr high-precision long-range sea-launched missiles," said Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

"As a result of the strike on the Zhuliany Vizar machine-building plant workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed, as well as anti-ship missiles," Konashenkov added.

The Russian military warned on Wednesday that it would strike Ukrainian "decision-making centers" -- including those in Ukraine's capital -- in response to what Russia said were "attempts of sabotage and strikes" on Russian territory.

On Thursday, Russian officials alleged Ukrainian strikes across the border inside Russia, claims that the Ukrainians countered were a Russian effort to create a false narrative to escalate attacks on Ukraine.

Missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital "will increase in response to the commission of any attacks by the Kyiv nationalist regime of a terrorist nature or sabotage on Russian territory," Konashenkov said Friday, using propagandistic language to describe the Ukrainian government.

On Thursday, one of Russia's most important warships sank in the Black Sea. Ukraine claimed it had hit the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva with anti-ship missiles, while the Russian military acknowledged only that the ship had sunk after a fire on board and the detonation of ammunition.