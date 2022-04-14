It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 50th day, there are growing signs the war is shifting. Ukrainian officials have warned for days they expect a major offensive by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region — a new theater of war on the open plains, rather than the urban and wooded areas of the north.
French military spokesperson Col. Pascal Lanni said Wednesday Russia is potentially preparing for a “large-scale offensive” in the east in the coming days.
Here are the latest developments:
- Russian warship evacuated: Conflicting reports have emerged from the Russians and Ukrainians about an incident involving a Russian warship in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the Moskva was evacuated after a fire onboard detonated ammunition, seriously damaging the vessel, according to Russian state media. But Odesa state regional administrator Maxim Marchenko claimed Ukrainian forces hit the ship with "Neptune" missiles, causing serious damage to it.
- New, heavier weapons: For the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US is providing Kyiv with high-power capabilities, including Mi-17 helicopters and 18 155 mm Howitzer cannons. The new weapons package represents the starkest sign to date that the war in Ukraine is shifting, to deal with the type of fighting that’s likely to take place in the Donbas region — open terrain rather than the close fighting in urban and wooded areas. The EU has also approved an additional 500 million euros for military equipment for Ukraine.
- Genocide claim: President Joe Biden's declaration that a genocide is underway in Ukraine won't change US policy and shouldn't be confusing to other world leaders, the White House insisted Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the legal process for determining whether genocide was underway would proceed.
- Not war but "terrorism": Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is "not war," but “terrorism," and those who committed war crimes must be punished, after he and Baltic leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.
- The fight for Mariupol: The commanders of two Ukrainian units defending besieged Mariupol said they had been able to join forces, as Russia claimed advances in the city. It comes as Ukrainian forces remain blockaded inside Mariupol. The Russian military has repeatedly claimed to have taken strategic positions in the city, but has also faced stiff resistance. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Mariupol's commercial seaport had been captured. CNN was not independently able to verify that claim.
- Bodies in Sumy: Ukrainian officials say more than 100 bodies have been discovered, some tortured, after Russian forces left the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine. The head of the Sumy regional military administration said the number of bodies was growing every day and "a lot of people found dead with their hands tied with the signs of torture." Others remain held captive and "daily negotiations" are ongoing for them to be exchanged or set free, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said.