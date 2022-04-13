It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Finland is expected to decide within weeks rather than months whether it will apply for membership to NATO, the Finnish Prime Minister said Wednesday.

Speaking in Stockholm following a bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Sanna Marin said it would be best to coordinate with Sweden to make similar security decisions.

“We need to have a view on the future and we are using this time to analyze and also building common views on the future when it comes to security," Marin said.

I won't give any kind of timetable when we will make our decisions, but I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months."

The Finnish parliament on Wednesday received a white paper on changes to the nation’s security environment following its neighbor Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The report is expected to be signed off by lawmakers and made public later today.

Andersson didn’t go as far as Marin, saying Sweden was still weighing up the decision and pointing out that there are elections there in September.

Some background: When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, his goals were clear. He wanted to bring his neighbor to heel, assert Russian authority in Eastern Europe and make the West think twice about expanding militarily and politically toward Russia's borders.

But in one important respect, Putin's plan appears to have failed: The war has united the West against Moscow in ways that seemed unimaginable in January.

Now, Finland and Sweden -- nations that are officially non-aligned -- are edging ever closer toward joining NATO, the US-led military alliance.