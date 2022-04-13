It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the country is expected to decide within weeks rather than months whether it will apply for membership to NATO, while her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson said her country was still weighing up the decision.
The decision could be a significant blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose war has united the West against Moscow in ways that seemed unimaginable in January.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron declined to refer to Russian actions in Ukraine as "genocide," saying: “I would be careful with such terms today because these two peoples [Russians and Ukrainians] are brothers.” His comment came the day after US President Joe Biden described the atrocities in Ukraine as "genocide" for the first time.
Ukrainian officials say nearly 200 children have been killed and more than 300 others injured since Russia's invasion began.
Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:
- Finland and Sweden to make NATO decision: Finland is expected to decide "within weeks" rather than months whether it will apply for membership to NATO, the Finnish Prime Minister said Wednesday. Speaking in Stockholm following a bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Sanna Marin said it would be best to coordinate with Sweden to make similar security decisions.
- Ukraine hails "risky maneuver" in Mariupol: A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that after a "risky maneuver" the last remaining defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol have been able to join forces. Oleksiy Arestovych said the "units of the 36th Independent Marine Brigade broke through to [join] the Azov regiment," consolidating Ukraine's position against the Russian offensive.
- Questions over chemical weapon use: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he cannot say with certainty if chemical weapons were used in Mariupol. His comments follow unverified reports of a possible such strike in the city. The US and the UK said they were working to verify the details but have not confirmed their use.
- Biden labels atrocities "genocide": The US President said Russian actions being uncovered in Ukraine qualify as genocide, a designation he’d previously avoided but said he now believes is warranted as scenes of devastation emerge from towns previously overrun by Russian troops. It was a dramatic rhetorical escalation in the US view of what is happening on the ground and garnered near-immediate praise from Zelensky. The US government rarely uses the term genocide.
- Macron declines to use term "genocide": In an interview with public broadcaster France 2, the French President rejected the use of the term "genocide" to refer to Russian actions in Ukraine. “I want to continue to try, as much as I can, to stop this war and rebuild peace. I am not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause," he said.
- Nearly 200 children killed in conflict: Some 191 children have been killed and 349 others injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukrainian prosecutors said in a news release on Wednesday. The United Nations said separately that at least 1,892 civilians had been killed and 2,558 injured since the war began.
- No evacuation routes opened: There will be no evacuation corridors for civilians in Ukraine on Wednesday, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement. Vereshchuk blamed Russian troops for creating a dangerous situation along the routes.
- Russia begins redeploying forces: Satellite images captured on Monday show Russian forces redeploying and moving into eastern Ukraine. The deployments consist of dozens of armored vehicles, troops with tents and support equipment, the images appear to show.
- European presidents to meet Zelensky: The presidents of the Baltic states and Poland are on their way to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with Zelensky.
- On the ground: The Ukrainian military reported heavy fighting in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, saying a five-hour battle took place in the Polohy district as Ukrainian forces tried to liberate the area. Polohy is northeast of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol. The Pentagon assesses that Mariupol remains contested amid Russia’s bombardment.