Zelensky proposes prisoner swap with detained Putin ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden in a tweet on Tuesday for using the word "genocide" to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"True words of a true leader," Zelensky tweeted. "Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Biden first used the word during a speech earlier Tuesday. In previous remarks, he had stopped short of calling what is underway in Ukraine a genocide.

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away," he said at an event in Iowa.

Biden then reiterated his statement later in the day, telling reporters that "it’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian.”

“And the evidence is mounting, it’s different than it was last week, the more evidence that’s coming out,” he continued. “Literally the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re going to only learn more and more about the devastation — and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”

Zelensky accused Russia of committing genocide last week after a significant number of civilian bodies were uncovered in Bucha following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

"Indeed. This is genocide," Zelensky said in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" on April 3. "The elimination of the whole nation, and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities."

Other world leaders, such as the UK's Boris Johnson and Poland's Andrzej Duda, have also used the word "genocide" to describe Russian actions in Ukraine.

See Zelensky's tweet:

