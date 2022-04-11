Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine's Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
Ukrainians seem to be taking that threat at face value. In the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, local officials have been urging many communities to evacuate, opening up humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave for safer parts of Ukraine.
In northeastern Kharkiv region, authorities are evacuating the towns of Barvinkove and Lozova. In Dnipro, a regional capital in east-central Ukraine, the mayor, Borys Filatov, has requested that women, children and the elderly leave.
"The situation is gradually heating up in Donbas, and we understand that April will be quite hot," Filatov said recently. "Therefore, a huge request: Everyone who has the opportunity (as I have said repeatedly) to leave — first of all, this applies to women, children, and older people who are not involved in the work of critical infrastructure."
