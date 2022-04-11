Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza detained outside his Moscow home, according to reports

Vladimir Kara-Murza during the Oslo Freedom Forum 2019 on May 28, 2019 in Oslo, Norway. (Julia Reinhart/Getty Images)

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Kremlin critic who has survived two suspected poisonings, has been detained outside of his apartment building in Moscow on Monday, according to Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin and media reports.

“Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained by the police in Moscow near his home," Yashin said on Twitter. "It is not yet clear what for."

Yashin told CNN he learned about the detention from Kara-Murza’s lawyer.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti also reported Kara-Murza’s detention citing his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov.

“I just found out about his detention, so far I can't say the details," Prokhorov told RIA Novosti.

An interview with Kara-Murza aired on "Big Picture with Sara Sidner" on CNN+ earlier Monday. The opposition figure has condemned what he calls Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggression" in Ukraine.

He told Sidner that he believes the war in Ukraine will ultimately end Putin's regime.

"I have absolutely no doubt that the Putin regime will end over this war in Ukraine, doesn't mean it's gonna happen tomorrow. The two main questions are time and price and by price, I do not mean monetary — I mean the price of human blood and and human lives and it has already been horrendous, but the Putin regime will end over this and there will be a democratic Russia after Putin," Kara-Murza told Sidner.