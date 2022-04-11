It's 3:45 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are preparing for a major Russian offensive in the country's east, saying the latest push by Russian forces in eastern Donbas region has already begun. Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days after visiting Kyiv.
Here's the latest:
- Ukraine "ready": Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia would launch full-scale combat actions in the east, but said: "we are ready." Speaking during a TV address, he also accused the Russian leadership of "lying" in an attempt to shift responsibility for the war.
- Austrian chancellor meets Putin: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is traveling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin -- the first visit by an EU leader since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February. A top Austrian official said Nehammer intends to tell Putin “the truth” about the war during their face to face meeting.
- New general: Putin has appointed a new general to direct the war after Russian troops failed to take over Kyiv, according to US and European officials. The officials told CNN that Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named as theater commander of the campaign in Ukraine. He was the first commander of Russia's military operations in Syria. Under his command, Russian aircraft laid siege to rebel-held eastern Aleppo, causing major civilian casualties.
- "Tens of thousands of dead" in Mariupol: Weeks of relentless Russian bombardment have left "tens of thousands of dead" in the port city of Mariupol.
- Ukraine’s economy shattered: The World Bank has warned Ukraine’s economy will shrink by half this year because of the Russian invasion. In an economic update of the region, the World Bank said Sunday that Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45.1% this year.