Russia invades Ukraine

By Matias Grez, Amy Woodyatt, Travis Caldwell, Jessie Yeung and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 10:27 a.m. ET, April 11, 2022
6 min ago

It's 3:45 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are preparing for a major Russian offensive in the country's east, saying the latest push by Russian forces in eastern Donbas region has already begun. Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer travels to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, just days after visiting Kyiv.

Here's the latest:

  • Ukraine "ready": Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia would launch full-scale combat actions in the east, but said: "we are ready." Speaking during a TV address, he also accused the Russian leadership of "lying" in an attempt to shift responsibility for the war.
  • Austrian chancellor meets Putin: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is traveling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin -- the first visit by an EU leader since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February. A top Austrian official said Nehammer intends to tell Putin “the truth” about the war during their face to face meeting.
  • New general: Putin has appointed a new general to direct the war after Russian troops failed to take over Kyiv, according to US and European officials. The officials told CNN that Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named as theater commander of the campaign in Ukraine. He was the first commander of Russia's military operations in Syria. Under his command, Russian aircraft laid siege to rebel-held eastern Aleppo, causing major civilian casualties.
  • "Tens of thousands of dead" in Mariupol: Weeks of relentless Russian bombardment have left "tens of thousands of dead" in the port city of Mariupol.
  • Ukraine’s economy shattered: The World Bank has warned Ukraine’s economy will shrink by half this year because of the Russian invasion. In an economic update of the region, the World Bank said Sunday that Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45.1% this year.
1 hr 37 min ago

Here's what we know about Russia's new general for Ukraine

From CNN's Nathan Hodge in Lviv

Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov (center) is seen in this file photo in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on January 18, 2021.
Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov (center) is seen in this file photo in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on January 18, 2021. (Vasily Deryugin/Kommersant/Sipa USA/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine.

Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia's Southern Military District, has been named as theater commander of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official.

Dvornikov, 60, was the first commander of Russia's military operations in Syria, after Putin sent troops there in September 2015 to back the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During Dvornikov's command in Syria from September 2015 to June 2016, Russian aircraft backed the Assad regime and its allies as they laid siege to rebel-held eastern Aleppo, bombarding densely populated neighborhoods and causing major civilian casualties. The city fell to Syrian government forces in December 2016.

From 2000 to 2003 Dvornikov served in Russia's lengthy pacification campaign in the north Caucasus, including the Second Chechen War, which left the regional capital of Chechnya, Grozny, in ruins.

Russian forces have used a similarly heavy-handed approach in parts of Ukraine, striking residential buildings in major cities and demolishing much of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Dvornikov was awarded the title of "Hero the Russian Federation" by the Kremlin in March 2016 for his services.

The appointment of a new overall commander to lead Russia's war in Ukraine appears to be an effort to remedy another problem that has hampered Russian forces: lack of coordination.

2 hr 38 min ago

Kremlin warns again against further NATO expansion

From CNN's James Frater and Anna Chernova.

As Finland and Sweden consider joining NATO, the Kremlin has warned Monday that expanding the alliance won't bring any more stability to Europe.

"We have repeatedly said that the alliance itself is more of a tool for confrontation. This is not an alliance that provides peace and stability, and further expansion of the alliance, of course, will not lead to more stability on the European continent," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Some background: Finland and Sweden could soon join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The move would likely infuriate Moscow and -- officials say -- would further underscore Russia's strategic error in invading Ukraine.

NATO officials told CNN that discussions about Sweden and Finland joining the bloc have gotten extremely serious since Russia's invasion. Senior US State Department officials said the matter came up at this week's NATO ministerial meeting, which was attended by the foreign ministers from Stockholm and Helsinki.

The Finnish government will present a security paper including a possible NATO membership for parliamentary discussion on Wednesday, the country's Foreign Minister announced on Monday.

“This gives [the] Parliament now a possibility to discuss all the aspects of possible NATO membership and/or other security solutions. And then based on that debate, of course, government will make the conclusions together with the President of the Republic," Pekka Haavisto told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Haavisto said it was “important” that neighboring Sweden is following a "similar process" which he expects to take time. “But of course we exchange information all the time and, hopefully, if we make similar kinds of decisions, we could do them around the same time", he said.

Read more:

2 hr 9 min ago

Leaders must make "any kind of effort" to ease situation in Ukraine, says Czech minister

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin, Sara Maz and Mia Alberti

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, on April 11.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, on April 11. (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky said leaders must make “any kind of effort which would lead to at least some easing of the situation" in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Lipavsky said "some humanitarian corridors" will help Ukrainians, but added: “On the other side, don't be naive. Putin is a perpetrator of this horrendous war crime and those atrocities, and he should be punished for that."

Nine humanitarian corridors were agreed for Sunday -- covering the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia -- allowing civilians to leave for safer parts of Ukraine.

The ministers are gathering just as the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow -- the first visit of an EU leader to Russia since the start of the invasion in late February.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis remained cautious about the visit, saying: “I've seen a lot of efforts by many leaders -- by Emmanuel Macron -- to try and see whether they can talk to the guy [Putin]. I personally have no reason to believe that he's talkable [to].”

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that everything must be done to clarify Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including supporting the International Criminal Court in investigating war crimes.

"What is clear is that Ukraine needs further military material, above all heavy weapons, and now is not the time for excuses -- now is the time for creativity and pragmatism," she added.

3 hr 3 min ago

German forces prepare first evacuation flight for injured Ukrainians

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

In this file photo from December 31, 2021, an Airbus A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force takes off from Dresden International Airport as part of a COVID-19 patient transport.
In this file photo from December 31, 2021, an Airbus A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force takes off from Dresden International Airport as part of a COVID-19 patient transport. (Robert Michael/picture alliance/Getty Images)

German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are preparing the first evacuation flight carrying injured Ukrainian civilians since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a spokesperson told CNN Monday.

A special Air Force Airbus A310 MedEvac left Monday from Cologne-Wahn military air-field to the city of Rzeszow in south-eastern Poland, about 90 km from the Ukrainian border.

The plane will bring children and adults to Germany for treatment, the Bundeswehr confirmed.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers had been brought to Germany in the past by other means.

Some background: The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,232 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country began, with 1,793 killed and 2,439 injured as of 9 April, according to a briefing released Sunday.

3 hr 1 min ago

Tens of thousands of dead in Mariupol, Zelensky says

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Chernivtsi and Yulia Kesaieva in Lviv

Residents carry their belongings near destroyed buildings in Mariupol, on April 10.
Residents carry their belongings near destroyed buildings in Mariupol, on April 10. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Weeks of relentless Russian bombardment have left "tens of thousands of dead" in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

In a video address to the South Korean parliament, Zelensky described the ordeal of the southern city.

"[Mariupol] has been blocked by Russian troops since March 1. It was a city of half a million. Half a million people. The occupiers blocked it and did not even allow food and water to be brought there," he said, adding:

They tried to capture it in the most brutal way -- just to destroy everything in the city. Mariupol is destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead. But even so, the Russians are not stopping the offensive. They want to make Mariupol a showcase of a ruined city.

Independent estimates of the full death toll in Mariupol are not available.

A Ukrainian military commander currently in Mariupol told CNN Wednesday night that Russian military forces are trying to wipe the besieged city “off the face of the Earth.”

“It is a humanitarian catastrophe. The military that were involved in active hostilities here are completely surrounded. There are supply problems with water, food, medication and general supply. It’s a very difficult situation,” said Serhiy Volyna, deputy commander of the Marine Battalion in Mariupol.

3 hr 25 min ago

Austrian Chancellor will tell Vladimir Putin the truth about the war, "eye to eye"

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin, Sara Maz and Mia Alberti

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer talks during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, on Saturday.
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer talks during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, on Saturday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer intends to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin “the truth” about the war in Ukraine during their face to face meeting in Moscow on Monday, according to a top Austrian official.

Nehammer is set to be the first EU leader to meet with Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

He visited Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodymy Zelensky on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of an EU meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters "it makes a difference to be face to face and tell him what the reality is: that this president has de facto lost the war morally."

It should be in his own interest that someone tells him the truth. I think it is important and we owe it to ourselves if we want to save human lives.

"The reason for the meeting is that we don’t want to miss any opportunity, we must use every chance to end the humanitarian hellish situation in Ukraine ... every voice that will help Putin to see the reality outside of the wall of Kremlin is not a lost voice," Schallenberg added.

Some background: Nehammer's trip to Moscow is significant given his country's neutral status, which is enshrined in its constitution.

Austria is not part of NATO and does not supply weapons to Ukraine. It has, however, provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and helmets and protection vests for civilian use, according to a statement from the Austrian Chancellery.

Nehammer said Saturday that while his country is militarily neutral, "we understand we have to help where injustice and war crimes take place."

3 hr 25 min ago

Volodymyr Zelensky asks South Korea for weapons

From CNN's Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament in Seoul via video link on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament in Seoul via video link on Monday. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has used his address to South Korea's parliament on Monday to ask for weapons to aid his country's defense against Russia -- even though South Korea's Defence Ministry has denied the request earlier.

"Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks," Zelensky told lawmakers, adding:

"South Korea can help Ukraine. South Korea has various defense systems that could defend against Russian tanks, ships, and missiles. We would be grateful if South Korea could help us to fight Russia. If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, but they’ll save Ukraine."

Earlier on Monday, South Korea's Defence Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said the ministry had denied Ukraine's request for an anti-air weapon system and that they cannot provide lethal weapons considering its own "national security situation and military readiness posture."

Seoul has consistently said it would not provide lethal weapons or deploy its military to support Ukraine. Last month, it provided non-lethal military supplies worth around $800,000, including bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets, bedspreads, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), first aid kits and medicines, a defence ministry official confirmed to CNN at the time.

On Monday, Zelensky again appealed for Seoul's support, referencing in his speech the international community's support for South Korea during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

4 hr 22 min ago

Russian invasion will shrink Ukraine’s economy by half, World Bank estimates

From CNN’s Chris Liakos in London

A shopping mall damaged by shelling is seen in Hostomel, in the Kyiv region, on April 8.
A shopping mall damaged by shelling is seen in Hostomel, in the Kyiv region, on April 8. (Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing)

The World Bank has warned Ukraine’s economy will shrink by half this year because of the Russian invasion.

In an economic update of the region, the World Bank said Sunday that Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45.1 percent this year, “although the magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration and intensity of the war.”

Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region, said the "magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war is staggering. The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure.” She added:

Ukraine needs massive financial support immediately as it struggles to keep its economy going and the government running to support Ukrainian citizens who are suffering and coping with an extreme situation.”

World Bank forecasts that Russia’s economy will contract by 11.2 percent in 2022 following tough sanctions.

Other economies affected: The bank also warned that emerging and developing economies in Europe and Central Asia will be hit hard.

“In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova and Tajikistan are projected to fall into recession this year, while growth projections have been downgraded in all economies due to spillovers from the war, weaker-than-expected growth in the euro area, and commodity, trade and financing shocks.”

Wheat prices rise: Russia and Ukraine account for about 40percent of wheat imports in the region and about 75 percent or more in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, according to the World Bank.

“The war has pushed wheat prices higher as it disrupts Ukraine’s planting and harvest seasons, including for other crops such as corn, barley, and sunflowers; destroys critical fields, stores, infrastructure, and production, especially in eastern Ukraine; and halts shipping from the Black Sea, from which about 90 percent of Ukraine’s grains are exported," the World Bank said in the report.

Russian ports are operating, but insurance costs have soared due to the conflict and inhibited cargoes from leaving Russia, World Bank noted.