Death toll in Kramatorsk train station strike rises to 57, says Donetsk regional military administration
From CNN staff
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration said Sunday the death toll from a Russian missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, had risen to 57.
"As of 11 a.m. today, April 10 [the total is] 57 dead, 109 injured," Pavlo Kyrylenko said. "Those with minor injuries have been released to go home, the heavily injured are being transported to safe regions and being provided with the necessary aid."
2 hr 37 min ago
Austria's chancellor says he'll meet with Putin on Monday in Moscow
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Nadine Schmidt
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Sunday he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.
"I will be meeting with Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorrow. We [Austria] are militarily neutral, but have a clear stance on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine," Nehammer said on his official Twitter account.
Nehammer also called for evacuation corridors, a ceasefire and a "full investigation of war crimes."
He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, EU leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have been informed about the meeting with Putin.
4 hr 32 min ago
Ukraine's foreign minister on new Russian general: "They have another plan, but we have our plans"
From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday that Russia's initial plan of the invasion of Ukraine "failed" and that "history will demonstrate whose plan will prevail," after Russia appointed a new general to lead its military invasion.
When asked to comment on the appointment of Russia's Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to direct the war in Ukraine, Kuleba said: "'now they have another plan, but we have our plans."
"Whatever Russia is planning to do, we have our strategy and this strategy is based on the assumption that, on the confidence that we will win this war and we will liberate our territories," Kuleba said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
4 hr 37 min ago
Trudeau and EU chief pledge support for Ukrainian refugees
“We've already taken in over 14,000 and we're continuing to do many, many more,” Trudeau told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
“When I was in Warsaw a few weeks ago, I heard from people who don't want to go too far from their husbands, their families back in Ukraine, but are also looking at -- if this does go on as long as it might, they need solace and a secure place to go and Canada will always be there for as many as choose to come to Canada,” he added.
Von der Leyen told Tapper on the same program that “it is amazing to see the open hearts and the open doors of the European people mainly in the front-line countries like Poland, Hungary, Czech, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, just to name a few. They are very much willing to take these refugees in -- more than 4 million.”
“Yesterday I was in Kyiv. I saw President Zelensky and I promised to him that we're going to take good care of the refugees until they can return safely home. That is very important to rebuild their country,” von der Leyen said.
“Obviously, the messages we're seeing, the stories of what Russian soldiers are doing, not just the murder of civilians, but the systematic use of sexual violence and rape to destabilize and have the greatest negative impact on the Ukrainian people as possible, is absolutely unforgivable and unacceptable,” he told Tapper. “And that's why the global community is going to and is responding so strongly.”
2 hr 35 min ago
White House says Russia's new military leadership is a continuation "of what we've already seen" in Ukraine
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Russia’s appointment of new military leadership, “shows that there's going to be a continuation of what we've already seen on the ground in Ukraine.”
“And that’s what we’re expecting,” Psaki said to Dana Perino in an interview on Fox News Sunday.
CNN reported on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to direct the war in Ukraine as his military shifts plans after a failure to take Kyiv, according to a US official and a European official.
The officials told CNN that Army General Alexander Dvornikov, the commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, has been named as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, following a series of battlefield setbacks and an apparent lack of coordination among groups of Russian forces operating in Ukraine.
Psaki called Dvornikov responsible for the “atrocities we saw in Syria and said that for Ukraine, the US continues with officials to work to make sure they have the weaponry and assistance they need to be successful on the battlefield.
“Just this week, our national security adviser, our secretary and our chairman of the Joint Chiefs had a two-hour call with their counterparts to go through item by item exactly what the Ukrainians were requesting, what they wanted, if we can't meet what they need. We're working with our allies and partners as we did with the S-300,” Psaki said, referencing that Slovakia transferred to Ukraine this week and the US intends to place an American Patriot missile system in Slovakiain return.
Psaki also said the administration found the admission from the Kremlin that their forces had suffered great losses, “interesting,” for a country that is slow to admit defeat.
“It was significant,” she said, calling it a reflection of “the courage of the Ukrainian leaders.”
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated which country sent the S-300 missile defense system to Ukraine.
5 hr 28 min ago
Former CIA director says battle in eastern Ukraine "will be quite a fight" as Russian forces group
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Retired Gen. David Petraeus, the former CIA director and commander of Central Command who also oversaw the war in Afghanistan until 2010, said that Ukrainians can expect "quite a fight" as Russian forces are preparing for a "massive breakthrough" in eastern Ukraine.
The town sits to the east of Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s border with Russia.
Some context: Ukrainian officials say major fighting is underway in the east of the country, with heavy shelling reported throughout the Donbas region, ahead of what they are warning may be a major Russian offensive. Ukraine's defense intelligence chief on Friday told CNN that Russian troops are regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward Kharkiv. Officials have urged the evacuation of civilians from the region, as Russian forces shift focus to southern and eastern Ukraine.
Watch the full analysis from Petraeus here:
5 hr 33 min ago
Kuleba: "Extremely difficult" to think about negotiations after Russian attacks in Kramatorsk, Bucha
From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday it would be "extremely difficult" to even think about negotiations with Russia, after the missile strike in the eastern city of Kramatorsk and the atrocities committed in the town of Bucha.
"It's extremely difficult to even think about sitting down with people who commit or find excuses for all these atrocities and war crimes, who have inflicted such a horrendous damage on Ukraine," Kuleba said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"But I understand one thing — if sitting down with the Russians will help me to prevent at least one massacre, like in Bucha, or at least another attack in Kramatorsk, I have to take that opportunity," he added.
At least 52 people died on Friday, including children, and dozens were injured, after Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk as civilians were trying to flee the fighting.
5 hr 37 min ago
US Rep. Cheney says missile strike against Ukrainian train station "clearly is genocide"
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
US House Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday morning that she thinks the missile strike on the Ukrainian train station this week “clearly is genocide,” and said that European countries need to “understand that they’re funding that genocidal campaign” through the purchase of oil and gas from Russia.
“I understand the economic consequences to countries in Western Europe if they were to impose a kind of oil and gas embargo that the US has imposed against Russian oil and gas – but they need to do it.”
Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the US should increase its own production of oil to aid Europe, but added “they need to understand that every single time, every single day that they are continuing to import Russian oil and gas, they’re funding Putin’s genocide in Ukraine.”
Cheney, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, also said she disagrees with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan about negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"No, I wasn't satisfied with what I heard," she said in reference to Sullivan’s interview with Tapper earlier in the program. "I think that that it's crucially important that United States be clear that we are absolutely committed to Zelensky's victory. We should not be talking about, as Jake Sullivan did just now, improving Zelensky's position at the negotiating table. This is about defeating Russian forces in Ukraine."
She also knocked the Biden administration over the supply of weapons to Ukraine, saying “we need to be doing right now is doing much more much faster to provide them with the equipment that they need.”
She said the United States should be more involved in the sea of Azov to keep aid going to Ukraine, saying “we ought to be doing much more to help keep the shipping lanes open to ensure that the Ukrainians are not continuing to suffer from the kind of economic blockade that the Russians are attempting to impose now," she said.
"I think the West and NATO has got to understand that Putin's defeat in Ukraine is a fundamental national security interest for us."
5 hr 59 min ago
Ukraine's foreign minister: Germany and France made a "strategic mistake" by not allowing Ukraine to join NATO
From CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday it was a "strategic mistake" by Germany and France to not allow Ukraine to join NATO in 2008.
"If we were a member of NATO, this war wouldn't take place," Kuleba said in a Sunday morning interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"The strategic mistake that was made in 2008 by Germany and France who rejected the efforts of the United States and other allies to bring Ukraine in, is something that we are paying for," Kuleba said.
"It's not Germany or France that are paying the cost for this mistake, it's Ukraine," he added.