Death toll in Kramatorsk train station strike rises to 57, says Donetsk regional military administration

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement to media with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium on March 23. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday pledged to support Ukrainians fleeing their country amid Russia’s invasion, saying Canadians and Europeans are willing to continue taking in refugees.

“We've already taken in over 14,000 and we're continuing to do many, many more,” Trudeau told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“When I was in Warsaw a few weeks ago, I heard from people who don't want to go too far from their husbands, their families back in Ukraine, but are also looking at -- if this does go on as long as it might, they need solace and a secure place to go and Canada will always be there for as many as choose to come to Canada,” he added.

Von der Leyen told Tapper on the same program that “it is amazing to see the open hearts and the open doors of the European people mainly in the front-line countries like Poland, Hungary, Czech, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, just to name a few. They are very much willing to take these refugees in -- more than 4 million.”

“Yesterday I was in Kyiv. I saw President Zelensky and I promised to him that we're going to take good care of the refugees until they can return safely home. That is very important to rebuild their country,” von der Leyen said.

More than 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to statistics from the United Nations, with more than 2.5 million going to Poland.

Trudeau also weighed in on the question of whether Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine, saying that though images out of cities like Bucha showing civilians brutally killed are “horrific,” the question is something that “will be determined.”

“Obviously, the messages we're seeing, the stories of what Russian soldiers are doing, not just the murder of civilians, but the systematic use of sexual violence and rape to destabilize and have the greatest negative impact on the Ukrainian people as possible, is absolutely unforgivable and unacceptable,” he told Tapper. “And that's why the global community is going to and is responding so strongly.”