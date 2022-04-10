Satellite images show apparent Russian military convoy east of Kharkiv

Russia has named a new general to direct its war in Ukraine, as the military shifts focus to the country's east and south, while Ukrainian officials continue to take stock of the horrors left behind after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the areas around the capital of Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments on the war in Ukraine:

Changing hands: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official. Dvornikov, the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, could bring a new level of coordination to an assault now expected to focus on the Donbas region, instead of multiple fronts.

Zelensky’s diplomacy: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for its decision to send more lethal aid to Ukraine after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday. Zelensky also met with Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer the capital that day, following his talks with European Union leaders on Friday.

Civilian toll: The scale of Russia’s grisly assault on Ukrainian civilians in the north is becoming clearer in the wake of the forces’ withdrawal from the region. A UK Military Intelligence update on Saturday said evidence, including mass graves, indicate non-combatants were “disproportionately targeted.” Ukrainian officials have found hundreds of civilian bodies in towns near Kyiv, including Bucha and Makariv.

Bracing for onslaught: Ukrainian officials continue to warn about what could be a major Russian offensive set to take place in the country's east, where intense fighting is already underway. Ukraine’s Chief of Defense Intelligence said Russian troops are regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward the eastern city of Kharkiv in what could be a major offensive.

Getting out: Ten evacuation corridors in the country’s east and south, including one for private vehicles from bombarded Mariupol, have been agreed, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said Saturday. The Ukrainian military also said it was working to "adjust" routes for civilians following a Russian missile strike on a train station in Kramatorsk that Ukrainian officials say killed more than 50 people Friday.