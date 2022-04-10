Regional official: Locals rally in Russian-occupied Kherson

Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of the Kherson Regional Council, said locals held a "peaceful rally" Sunday in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson that was dispersed by Russian forces.

"Today in Kherson a peaceful rally took place in front of the Yubileiny concert hall to commemorate the victims of Russian aggression," he said on Facebook. "As expected, the occupiers dispersed it."

He added that locals were participating in rallies at "great risk," saying locals faced intimidation and the threat of disappearance.

CNN was not immediately able to verify the rally or its turnout. Ukrainians opposed to Russian occupation have held a series of rallies in cities in southern Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday said Russians in the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region had used local printing houses to prepare brochures, booklets and posters in preparation for an apparent referendum on the establishment of a so-called "Kherson People's Republic."

Separatists in eastern Ukraine held referendums in 2014 on the formation of "people's republics," in voting that was dismissed by Ukraine and Western countries as a sham.

Serhii Khlan, a member of the Kherson regional council, said Russian sympathizers holding Russian tricolor flags had tried to organize a rally in the city of Nova Kakhovka, posting a photo on Facebook that he said showed a very small turnout compared with a pro-Ukrainian rally.

"This is all you need to know about the probability of a Kherson People's Republic in the Kherson region," he said. "This will not happen, because this is Ukraine!"