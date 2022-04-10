Russia announces strikes in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions
Russian forces have carried out missile strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday.
"During the night in the village of Zvonetske -- Dnipropetrovsk region -- high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of the Dnipro nationalist battalion, where reinforcements from foreign mercenaries arrived the other day," Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
"High-precision air-launched missiles in the area of the settlement of Stara Bohdanivka, Mykolaiv region and at the Chuhuiv military airfield [in Kharkiv region] destroyed launchers of Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems identified by reconnaissance."
CNN could not immediately verify those claims.
Earlier Sunday, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, said there had been "sirens almost every hour" and that a Russian strike on the regional capital of Dnipro had destroyed infrastructure.
The Russian military routinely claims that it is targeting "foreign mercenaries" and "nationalist" formations in Ukraine as part of its public-relations messaging around the war in Ukraine and denies targeting civilian infrastructure.
Boris Johnson praises Ukraine’s railway workers on train towards Kyiv
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked the “iron people” of Ukraine’s railway workforce, in a video which emerged Sunday of him riding a train out to Kyiv from Poland.
The video emerged two days after a devastating missile strike at Kramatorsk railway station killed 52 civilians and injured dozens, sparking an international outcry.
“I’m traveling on a fantastic Ukrainian Railways train through to Kyiv from Poland,” Johnson said in the video obtained by CNN from state-run Ukrainian Railways. The UK prime minister paid a previously unannounced visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday.
Johnson acknowledged the nickname given to the railway men and women of Ukraine, the “iron people,” which “reflects the spirit that you're showing the spirit of Ukraine in standing up to the appalling aggression that we’re seeing,” he said in the video.
“I'm so sorry about the loss of some of your colleagues and comrades at Kramatorsk. And we in the UK stand in sympathy and in solidarity with you,” he continued.
In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Ukrainian Railways said it had evacuated 3.5 million people since Russia’s invasion began, primarily children, women and groups of people with disabilities.
“Ukraine has lost its passenger air connections, roads are blocked by multiple check-points, hence its extensive rail network became its only reliable transportation artery,” it said.
Nine evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, says Ukrainian deputy PM
Nine evacuation corridors have been agreed for Sunday in southern and eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced in a Telegram post.
One corridor will operate in the Donetsk region from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, by private vehicle only, she said.
Three other corridors have been established to the Zaporizhzhia region from Berdiansk, Tokmak and Energodar, running by both bus and private transport, Vereshchuk said.
No corridor from the southern city of Melitopol was announced on Sunday.
In the Luhansk region, five corridors will be operational, Vereshchuk said. They will all run to Bakhmut from the following areas: Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske and Rubizhne.
Regional officials have urged the evacuation of civilians from eastern Ukraine in advance of what they say may be heavy fighting.
It's noon in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know.
It's midday in Kyiv and across Ukraine. The focus of Russia's invasion has moved to the east, with new strikes overnight and devastation in Kramatorsk, where a Russian missile attack killed dozens of Ukrainians attempting to flee.
Here's what you need to know.
Putin appoints new commander: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official, after the first phase of Moscow’s invasion saw Russian troops fail to capture territory in central Ukraine and ultimately retreat from the capital, Kyiv. Dvornikov, the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, could bring a new level of coordination to an assault now expected to focus on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, instead of multiple fronts.
Russian convoy: Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show an eight-mile-long Russian military convoy to the east of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. On Friday, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief told CNN that Russian troops were regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward Kharkiv, in what could be a major assault.
Fresh strikes: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration in east-central Ukraine, said Sunday there had been a series of strikes around the region over the past 24 hours. A Russian strike on the regional capital of Dnipro has destroyed infrastructure, he added.
Civilian toll: The scale of Russia’s grisly assault on Ukrainian civilians in the north is becoming clearer in the wake of the forces’ withdrawal from the region. A UK Military Intelligence update on Saturday said evidence, including mass graves, indicate non-combatants were “disproportionately targeted.” Ukrainian officials have found hundreds of civilian bodies in towns near Kyiv, including Bucha and Makariv.
Bracing for onslaught: Ukrainian officials continue to warn about what could be a major Russian offensive set to take place in the country's east, where intense fighting is already underway. Ukraine’s Chief of Defense Intelligence said Russian troops were regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward the eastern city of Kharkivin what could be a major offensive.
Getting out: Nine evacuation corridors in the country’s east and south, including one for private vehicles from bombarded Mariupol, have been agreed, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said Sunday. The Ukrainian military has said it is working to "adjust" routes for civilians following a Russian missile strike on a train station in Kramatorsk that Ukrainian officials say killed more than 50 people on Friday.
Workers clean up scene of devastation at Kramatorsk railway station
Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be upsetting.
Cleaning crews have arrived at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, where dozens of Ukrainians were killed by a Russian missile strike on Friday while waiting to flee fighting.
CNN saw workers wearing plastic gloves gather scattered human remains. Others looked through papers and documents that were strewn across the station. Plastic bags filled with food lay on the ground, alongside shredded hats, gloves and shoes.
Several points of impact from the strike were visible, including what appeared to have been a direct hit on a car. Pools of blood and a deceased dog, partially covered by white sheeting, lay by the tracks.
At least 50 people, including five children, were killed in the attack, Ukrainian officials said Friday, with dozens more taken to local hospitals.
The remains of the missile were picked up and transported by specialists.
On the station concourse, a pile of abandoned luggage sat unattended. Meanwhile, the streets of Kramatorsk -- a city of more than 150,000 inhabitants -- appeared deserted on Sunday.
At the city's bus station, dozens of people were waiting to get out of the city. Buses are running to Sloviansk, towards the north, where trains are still operating.
A volunteer, Nikolai, said he had been helping with evacuations since the war began. “I was happy when I heard Russians were leaving the area around Kyiv, but then I saw they are coming to Donbas. I’m very worried,” he said.
Residents of Sloviansk have been leaving the city in recent days after local officials warned of a Russian offensive approaching from Izium.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk a war crime in a message on Friday, and said it would be investigated in detail.
“This is another war crime of Russia, for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” he said, adding that Russian state propaganda had tried to blame Ukrainian armed forces for the attack.
“We expect a firm, global response to this war crime,” Zelensky said. “Like the massacres in Bucha, as well as many other Russian war crimes, the missile strike on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges at the tribunal, which is bound to happen."
Some context: Russia's military and senior officials have issued blanket denials of attacks against civilians, including claiming -- without evidence -- that the massacre of civilians in Bucha was staged. The killing of civilians during the Russian occupation of the town has been extensively documented.
Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region, military official says
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration in east-central Ukraine, said Sunday there had been a series of strikes around the region over the past 24 hours.
"There were sirens almost every hour," Reznichenko said. "And, unfortunately, there are incoming shells in different areas."
A Russian strike on the regional capital of Dnipro has destroyed infrastructure, he said, without giving further details. He added that rescuers worked for hours to extinguish a fire and that one person had been injured.
In the Pavlohrad district, to the east of Dnipro, a rocket hit an industrial facility, destroying the premises and causing a fire, Reznichenko said, while in the Dnipo district, an agricultural building was burned down.
No casualties were reported in either incident, he said.
Satellite images show apparent Russian military convoy east of Kharkiv
Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show an eight-mile-long military convoy moving south through the eastern Ukraine town of Velkyi Burluk on April 8.
The town sits to the east of Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s border with Russia.
The images show “armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery and support equipment” making up the convoy, Maxar said.
Some context: Ukrainian officials say major fighting is underway in the east of the country, with heavy shelling reported throughout the Donbas region, ahead of what they are warning may be a major Russian offensive. Ukraine's defense intelligence chief on Friday told CNN that Russian troops are regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward Kharkiv. Officials have urged the evacuation of civilians from the region, as Russian forces shift focus to southern and eastern Ukraine.
Earlier in Russia's invasion, a 40-mile-long (64-kilometer) Russian military convoy, composed of tanks, armored vehicles and towed artillery, sparked dread among defending Ukrainians as it lumbered towards their capital Kyiv in northern Ukraine. But the convoy stalled as it faced tough Ukrainian resistance and challenges in accessing supplies, before dispersing without ever reaching the city.
Changing hands: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official. Dvornikov, the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, could bring a new level of coordination to an assault now expected to focus on the Donbas region, instead of multiple fronts.
Civilian toll: The scale of Russia’s grisly assault on Ukrainian civilians in the north is becoming clearer in the wake of the forces’ withdrawal from the region. A UK Military Intelligence update on Saturday said evidence, including mass graves, indicate non-combatants were “disproportionately targeted.” Ukrainian officials have found hundreds of civilian bodies in towns near Kyiv, including Bucha and Makariv.
Bracing for onslaught: Ukrainian officials continue to warn about what could be a major Russian offensive set to take place in the country's east, where intense fighting is already underway. Ukraine’s Chief of Defense Intelligence said Russian troops are regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward the eastern city of Kharkivin what could be a major offensive.
More than $10.8 billion raised for people fleeing Russian invasion in global pledging event
The “Stand Up for Ukraine” global pledging event and campaign aimed to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion has raised more than €10 billion ($10.8 billion) since its launch on March 26, the European Commission said in a statement Saturday.
From the total funds, €1 billion ($1.087 billion) come from the European Commission and €1 billion ($1.087 billion) in a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to cover the needs of the people displaced by the violence in and outside Ukraine, according to the statement.
The "Stand Up For Ukraine" online pledging event concludes a broader social media campaign launched by the European Commission and the government in Canada that "answers a call for support launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," according to the statement.
“The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the statement. "We will continue providing support. And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. We will continue to Stand up for Ukraine.”
"Whether it's food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we will continue to have your backs and provide the assistance you need at this time. We are standing up for Ukraine," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the statement.