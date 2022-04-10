It's Sunday afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Cleaning crews have arrived at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, where dozens of Ukrainians were killed by a Russian missile strike on Friday while waiting to flee fighting.
CNN saw workers wearing plastic gloves gather scattered human remains. Others looked through papers and documents that were strewn across the station. Plastic bags filled with food lay on the ground, alongside shredded hats, gloves and shoes.
Several points of impact from the strike were visible, including what appeared to have been a direct hit on a car. Pools of blood and a deceased dog, partially covered by white sheeting, lay by the tracks.
At least 50 people, including five children, were killed in the attack, Ukrainian officials said Friday, with dozens more taken to local hospitals.
Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine conflict:
- Putin appoints new commander: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official, after the first phase of Moscow’s invasion saw Russian troops fail to capture territory in central Ukraine and ultimately retreat from the capital, Kyiv. Dvornikov, the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, could bring a new level of coordination to an assault now expected to focus on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, instead of multiple fronts.
- Russia announces strikes in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions: Russian forces have carried out missile strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday. "During the night in the village of Zvonetske -- Dnipropetrovsk region -- high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of the Dnipro nationalist battalion, where reinforcements from foreign mercenaries arrived the other day," Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. CNN could not immediately verify those claims.
- Dnipro airport destroyed by Russian attack, Regional military governor says: Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said the airport in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro had been destroyed in a Russian strike, without providing extensive details. "And one more attack on the airport in Dnipro," he said "There is nothing left of it already. The airport and the infrastructure nearby have been destroyed. But rockets keep flying." Reznichenko said information about casualties was being clarified. The airport was hit previously by Russian forces. Reznichenko said on March 15 that a Russian missile strike had put the runway out of use and damaged a terminal building.
- Russian convoy: Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show an eight-mile-long Russian military convoy to the east of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. On Friday, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief told CNN that Russian troops were regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward Kharkiv, in what could be a major assault.
- Zelensky meets leaders: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for its decision to send more lethal aid to Ukraine after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv on Saturday. Zelensky also met with Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital that day, following his talks with European Union leaders on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two discussed possible new sanctions on Russia, as well as defense and financial support for Ukraine.
- Curfew in Odesa: Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Odesa have imposed a curfew over the weekend following deadly Russian missile strikes on a train station in the east on Friday. Due to the threat of Russian forces launching missile strikes in the province, residents have been told to stay home from 9 p.m. local Saturday until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
- Zelensky-Putin meeting possible, but only after expected battle for the Donbas: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would likely meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin only after an anticipated major battle for the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Sunday. "Ukraine is ready for big battles," Podolyak said in televised remarks. "Ukraine must win them, particularly in Donbas. And after that, Ukraine will get a more powerful negotiating position, from which it can dictate certain conditions. After that, the presidents will meet. That may take two or three weeks." Ukrainian officials have said they anticipate a major offensive in the Donbas by Russia, which has announced a shift in military strategy focusing on the country's east.