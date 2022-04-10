It's Sunday afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

A woman walks near a destroyed apartment building on April 9 in Borodianka, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Cleaning crews have arrived at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, where dozens of Ukrainians were killed by a Russian missile strike on Friday while waiting to flee fighting.

CNN saw workers wearing plastic gloves gather scattered human remains. Others looked through papers and documents that were strewn across the station. Plastic bags filled with food lay on the ground, alongside shredded hats, gloves and shoes.

Several points of impact from the strike were visible, including what appeared to have been a direct hit on a car. Pools of blood and a deceased dog, partially covered by white sheeting, lay by the tracks.

At least 50 people, including five children, were killed in the attack, Ukrainian officials said Friday, with dozens more taken to local hospitals.

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Putin appoints new commander: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Army Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as theater commander of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to a US official and a European official, after the first phase of Moscow’s invasion saw Russian troops fail to capture territory in central Ukraine and ultimately retreat from the capital, Kyiv. Dvornikov, the first commander of Russia’s military operations in Syria, could bring a new level of coordination to an assault now expected to focus on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, instead of multiple fronts.

Russia announces strikes in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions: Russian forces have carried out missile strikes in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Sunday. "During the night in the village of Zvonetske -- Dnipropetrovsk region -- high-precision sea-based missiles destroyed the headquarters and base of the Dnipro nationalist battalion, where reinforcements from foreign mercenaries arrived the other day," Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. CNN could not immediately verify those claims.

Dnipro airport destroyed by Russian attack, Regional military governor says: Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said the airport in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro had been destroyed in a Russian strike, without providing extensive details. "And one more attack on the airport in Dnipro," he said "There is nothing left of it already. The airport and the infrastructure nearby have been destroyed. But rockets keep flying." Reznichenko said information about casualties was being clarified. The airport was hit previously by Russian forces. Reznichenko said on March 15 that a Russian missile strike had put the runway out of use and damaged a terminal building.

Russian convoy: Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show an eight-mile-long Russian military convoy to the east of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. On Friday, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief told CNN that Russian troops were regrouping across the border and plan to advance toward Kharkiv, in what could be a major assault.

This satellite image shows a convoy of armored vehicles and trucks near Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 8. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/AP)