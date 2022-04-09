British PM Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen looks at bodies pulled from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, on Friday, April 8. (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described what she saw during her visit to the Ukrainian town of Bucha as "horror" and reiterated her "admiration" for the Ukrainians who are fighting the Russian invasion.

“There are no words for the horror I've seen in Bucha, the ugly face of Putin's army terrorizing people," von der Leyen said during a global 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event in Poland's capital of Warsaw on Saturday. “I have so much admiration for our brave Ukrainian friends fighting against this. They are fighting our war."

“It's our fight that they are in, because it's not only Ukraine fighting for its sovereignty and integrity, but they're also fighting for the question whether humanity will prevail, or whether heinous devastation will be the result," von der Leyen said.

She traveled to Kyiv on Friday along with EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials.

Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke at the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' event.

Zelensky praised the courage of his compatriots and reiterated his call for additional military and financial assistance.

"Russian leadership failed to account for one fact. The fact that it attacks the other largest country in the world, Ukraine, the largest by its courage. We are not afraid of massive missile strikes, Russian aircrafts and never-ending tank columns," he said said.

“We're here today to answer President Zelensky's call for the international community to ​mobilize in support for Ukrainian refugees and all Ukrainians," said Trudeau.