At least 27 killed, 30 injured in missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station, regional spokesperson says

Tetiana Ihnatchenko, spokesperson for the Donetsk regional administration, said at least 27 people, including two children, were killed and 30 people were injured in a Russian missile strike on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
"This information is confirmed by rescuers and police for now," she said in remarks on national television. "The numbers will be much higher."
Kramatorsk railway station has been a crucial hub for evacuation of civilians from the Donbas region.
"[Evacuations] have been going on since February 26, and the Russians knew that thousands of people are there every day," Ihnatchenko said.
"I believe that's what they were counting on."