Around 30 dead, 100 injured in Kramatorsk railway station strike, Donetsk regional police say

Donetsk regional police said around 30 people were killed and 100 injured in the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, where civilians were waiting for evacuation trains to safer regions of the country.
"Russia hit the railway station in Kramatorsk today," police said in a statement.
"The rocket hit the temporary waiting room, where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train.
"This is another proof that Russia is brutally, barbarically killing the civilian Ukrainians, with one goal only -- to kill."
Kramatorsk railway station has been a crucial hub for evacuation of civilians from the Donbas region.
Police said first responders are continuing to work at the scene.
"It is already known there about 30 dead people, including children, and about 100 injured," the statement read. "Assistance is being provided to all who need it."