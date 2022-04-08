World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 5:25 a.m. ET, April 8, 2022
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
25 min ago

"Dozens" dead and injured after missile strike on Kramatorsk train station

From CNN's Ivan Watson, Olga Voitovych and Khrystyna Bondarenko

Civilians board a train as they are being evacuated from combat zones in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, in eastern Ukraine, on April 6.
Civilians board a train as they are being evacuated from combat zones in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, in eastern Ukraine, on April 6. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Two missiles have struck the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the head of Ukraine's national rail system, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said on his official Telegram channel Friday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, confirmed that first responders were reporting "dozens" of casualties following the attack.

"Russian fascists hit the Kramatorsk railway station with an Iskander missile strike," Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
"Police and rescuers are reporting dozens of dead and injured."

Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, amid the evacuation of residents from the Donetsk region to safer areas of Ukraine.

"The rashists [Russian fascists] knew well where they were hitting and what they want: they want to take hostage as many peaceful people as possible, they want to destroy everything Ukrainian," he added.

The eastern city of Kramatorsk was one of the first places to be targeted by the Russian military when the invasion of Ukraine was launched on February 24.

This post has been updated.

28 min ago

Russia searching for army replacements, Ukraine says 

From CNN's Masha Angelova, Hira Humayun and Yulia Shevchenko and Nathan Hodge. 

Russia is searching for ways to replenish troop numbers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia's military registration and enlistment offices have redoubled efforts to “solve the problem of replenishing its units with human resources,” the Ukrainian military wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Ukraine says Russian recruiters are now conscripting those who have been discharged from military service since 2012, particularly drivers, mechanics, reconnaissance specialists and junior commanders.

Ukraine also believes Russia is looking to sign up Russian passport holders in the Transnistria region of Moldova, home to a separatist movement. A small Russian military contingent has been based in Transnistria since the early 1990s, but the region shares no borders with Russia and it is unclear how it could provide recruits to the Russian military in significant numbers. 

1 hr 9 min ago

Russian forces preparing for "massive breakthrough" attempt in Donbas region, military governor says

From CNN's Julia Presniakova in Lviv

People board a bus in Severodonetsk as they flee the city in the Donbas region of Ukraine on April 7.
People board a bus in Severodonetsk as they flee the city in the Donbas region of Ukraine on April 7. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine sees preparations nearing completion for a "massive breakthrough" attempt by Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region, the military governor of the Luhansk region said on Friday. 

"We sense the final preparations for a massive breakthrough, the great battle that will be in our Luhansk and Donetsk regions. There are constant attempts to break through the line of defense in certain directions," Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said in televised remarks.

Ukrainian officials have urged residents of some cities in Donbas to evacuate in anticipation of what they say may be a major offensive.

"Since the beginning of evacuation in the Luhansk region, approximately 30,000 people have been taken out, that is only our official calculations, without including those who left voluntarily, without those people who left independently," Haidai said. 
2 hr 6 min ago

European Commission chief and EU’s top diplomat en route to Kyiv

From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and top diplomat for the bloc, Josep Borrell, are en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Von der Leyen tweeted a photo Friday of her walking up to a train alongside Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who is joining the trip.

“Looking forward to Kyiv," she said.

Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also tweeted a picture of himself and von der Leyen setting out on their journey.

The European Commission chief is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “sometime” on Friday, according to Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov.

The visit comes as the bloc approved its fifth package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday evening, notably imposing an import ban on Russian coal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a NATO press conference in Brussels that the sanctions would signal “serious pressure” being placed on Russia, although he lamented the bloc’s failure to target Russian oil and gas in the package.

 

1 hr 35 min ago

Hundreds attend funeral procession for slain village mayor

Fom CNN's Julia Presniakova in Lviv

A funeral procession for Olha Sukhenko, a Ukrainian village mayor who was found murdered after Russian forces left the Kyiv region, on April 8.
A funeral procession for Olha Sukhenko, a Ukrainian village mayor who was found murdered after Russian forces left the Kyiv region, on April 8. (Vadym Tokar)

A funeral procession was held on Thursday for Olha Sukhenko, a Ukrainian village mayor who was found murdered after Russian forces left the Kyiv region. 

Sukhenko was mayor of Motyzhyn, to the east of the capital, when she was killed in the custody of Russian forces, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Vadym Tokar, the head of the Makariv village council, posted video on Telegram of local residents marching behind a van carrying the coffins of Sukhenko and her husband and son, who were also killed, according to Tokar.

"In Motyzhyn, they said goodbye to Olha Sukhenko, her husband and son, who were tortured and killed by the Russian occupiers," Tokar said, adding that about 300 people came to pay their respects by following the coffins and kneeling on the road.

2 hr 43 min ago

Ukraine announces 10 humanitarian corridors for Friday

From CNN's Julia Presniakova in Lviv 

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that 10 evacuation corridors are set to open on Friday.

The corridors include routes for civilians escaping the besieged city of Mariupol and from the Luhansk region, which has been under intense bombardment.

The corridors are:

  • In the eastern Donetsk region, an evacuation corridor is set to open from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia for those able to use personal transport.
  • In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, corridors are set to open from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol and Enerhodar.
  • And in Luhansk, evacuation corridors are set to open from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske and Rubizhne to Bakhmut.
1 hr 39 min ago

Ukraine is bracing for a major Russian offensive in the country's east, officials say. Here's what we know

Smoke rises over the town of Rubizhne, in the Donbas region of Ukraine, on April 7.
Smoke rises over the town of Rubizhne, in the Donbas region of Ukraine, on April 7. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian officials say major fighting is underway in the east of the country, with heavy shelling reported throughout the Donbas region, ahead of what they are warning may be a major Russian offensive. 

Here's what we know about the situation in the east:

  • Russian troops redeployed: The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence report Russian troops have “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, and many could be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region.
  • Battle akin to WW2: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said “the battle for Donbas ” is underway and will be reminiscent of World War II. It “has not reached its maximum scale," he said, warning the offensive will involve "thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, artillery."
  • "Significant battle" ahead: Echoing those words, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley said there’s a battle ahead in southeastern Ukraine as Russia has refocused its war efforts there.
“They've managed to defeat the Russian onslaught on to Kyiv, but there is a significant battle yet ahead down in the southeast, down around the Donbas-Donetsk region where the Russians intend to get mass forces and continue their assault,” Milley said.
  • The next target of the invasion: Ukrainian military officials say they have observed a buildup of Russian forces to the east. Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Interior Minister, said the destruction of cities in the area of ​​Rubizhne and ​​Popasna in the Luhansk region is ongoing. And recent advances by Russian forces around Kharkiv could be setting the stage for the eastern city of Sloviansk to become the next target of Russia's offensive, said the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.
  • US intelligence: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US is providing intelligence to Ukrainian forces to conduct operations in the Donbas region. It is significant because it's the first time a US official has publicly acknowledged the US role in Ukraine’s operations in the contested region. 
  • Luhansk hospitals destroyed: The head of the Luhansk state administration said Thursday that all medical institutions and hospitals in the Luhansk region have been destroyed by the Russian forces. In the same post, the leader Sergey Gaidai posted several pictures of the damaged Rubizhne hospital, a medical facility that was "new" and filled with "high-tech equipment.” 
  • Blocking evacuation routes: The heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk regional military administrations have asked residents in some of those eastern regions to evacuate. However, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Thursday that Russian forces struck a railway overpass near Barvinkove, blocking an evacuation route for civilians from eastern Ukraine. He said almost 500 evacuees from Luhansk region are stuck at a train station. Three evacuation trains were temporarily blocked in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, both in Donetsk region, Haidai said. 
2 hr 14 min ago

Russian troops “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine: UK Ministry of Defense

From CNN's Lauren Lau in Hong Kong 

An employee rises the Ukrainian flag at the city hall of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 7.
An employee rises the Ukrainian flag at the city hall of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 7. (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian troops have “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, the UK's Ministry of Defense said in its latest military intelligence assessment.

A number of the Russian troops will be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region, the MoD said on Twitter.

“Many of the forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the ministry said.

Russian shelling of cities in the east and south of Ukraine persists, the MoD said, and Russian forces have moved further south from the city of Izium, which remains under Russian control, it said.

4 hr 46 min ago

Analysis: Emmanuel Macron has a grand vision for the West. Putin has exposed the limits of his influence

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

Ever since the Ukraine crisis began, French President Emmanuel Macron has assumed the role of Europe’s statesman, willing to talk face-to-face and on the phone multiple times with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a way that other world leaders would be either unwilling or, Macron’s supporters believe, unable to do. 

Critics might argue that Macron’s indulgence legitimizes a man that Biden has described as a war criminal.

But his allies say that, at the very least, keeping the line open to Moscow eliminates any claim Putin could make that he’d been isolated and had no diplomatic alternative other than invasion. 

Macron is a man who sees himself and France as a force for good on the world stage. And though his interventions often don’t live up to expectations the statesman persona plays well with French domestic audiences. All of which helps Macron as he fights for reelection this month. 

But the war has cast a shadow over the French presidential election campaign, the first round of which takes place on April 10. 

Read the full analysis:

Emmanuel Macron has a grand vision for the West. Putin has exposed the limits of his influence
RELATED

Emmanuel Macron has a grand vision for the West. Putin has exposed the limits of his influence