"Dozens" dead and injured after missile strike on Kramatorsk train station

Civilians board a train as they are being evacuated from combat zones in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, in eastern Ukraine, on April 6. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Two missiles have struck the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the head of Ukraine's national rail system, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said on his official Telegram channel Friday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, confirmed that first responders were reporting "dozens" of casualties following the attack.

"Russian fascists hit the Kramatorsk railway station with an Iskander missile strike," Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

"Police and rescuers are reporting dozens of dead and injured."

Kyrylenko said thousands of people were at the station during the missile strike, amid the evacuation of residents from the Donetsk region to safer areas of Ukraine.

"The rashists [Russian fascists] knew well where they were hitting and what they want: they want to take hostage as many peaceful people as possible, they want to destroy everything Ukrainian," he added.

The eastern city of Kramatorsk was one of the first places to be targeted by the Russian military when the invasion of Ukraine was launched on February 24.

This post has been updated.