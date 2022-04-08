Russian troops “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine: UK Ministry of Defense

An employee rises the Ukrainian flag at the city hall of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 7. (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian troops have “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, the UK's Ministry of Defense said in its latest military intelligence assessment.

A number of the Russian troops will be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas region, the MoD said on Twitter.

“Many of the forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the ministry said.

Russian shelling of cities in the east and south of Ukraine persists, the MoD said, and Russian forces have moved further south from the city of Izium, which remains under Russian control, it said.