The Russian invasion of Ukraine is transforming into a grinding war of attrition that portends months of more human carnage and will transmit shockwaves from Vladimir Putin's onslaught to millions of people across the globe.

Rapid reassessments of the duration, character and costs of the war are being prompted by Russia's strategic shift away from a bogged down attempt to take Kyiv and topple the government to a refocusing of military force in southern and eastern areas.

In the early days of the war six weeks ago, it seemed possible a Russian blitzkrieg could quickly storm the country and seize the capital. But fierce Ukrainian resistance, backed by Western arms, and heavy Russian casualties has led to a change of plan by Moscow.

Yet the redeployment, which allowed a horrific trail of atrocities to be unveiled to the world, doesn't mean a vicious war that Putin cannot afford to lose is anywhere near over. In fact, it ensures that economic, political and international forces unleashed by the conflict will last for months and exact a deeper toll.

And the consequences of Russia's ruthless mission will not be contained in Europe.

Read the full analysis: