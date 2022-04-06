NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine. Here's the latest

Foreign ministers from NATO member states are meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss sanctions against Russia and ways to support Ukraine.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his NATO counterparts, plus foreign ministers from non-NATO countries, including Australia and Japan.
Here's what you need to know:
- Grim warning: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the war could stretch on for years, as Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "to control the whole of Ukraine." He added that over the next few weeks, officials expect Russian forces to resupply with fuel, food and other supplies, with the aim of launching a brutal new offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
- Possibility of re-invasion: It remains unclear what Putin's long-term goals are, a senior US defense official said. But despite the recent shift in strategy and several rounds of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the US and its allies are preparing for the possibility that Putin could try to reinvade the Kyiv region once he completes his objectives in eastern Ukraine, assuming he has enough manpower and equipment left to do so, US and European officials told CNN.
- UK's stance: At a dinner Wednesday night, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the "age of engagement with Russia is over," and "we need a new approach to security in Europe based on resilience, defense and deterrence." She added that she is working with her G7 counterparts to impose more sanctions on Russian banks.
- Oil embargo: Lithuania's foreign minister called the European Union's proposed sanctions on Russia "disappointing," comparing them to sanctions on candles or firewood. He called for the bloc to impose an oil embargo on Moscow, adding: "If we're serious about our reaction to massacres of Bucha and other cities that are being uncovered, then we have to be serious with our sanctions."
- Canada's summons: The Canadian foreign minister said Canada will summon Russia's ambassador in Ottawa over the allegations of mass murder of civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, by Russian soldiers.