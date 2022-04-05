It's Tuesday night in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

The United Nations on Tuesday said that the images of the atrocities carried out in the Ukrainian town of Bucha show “all the signs” that civilians were “directly targeted and directly killed.”
Addressing a virtual press briefing, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell reiterated the UN’s “horror” at images that emerged showing civilian bodies strewn across the streets of the town located northwest of Kyiv.
“What we have seen emerging from Bucha and from other areas clearly points to very disturbing developments. That the brutality, the targeting of the civilians really underscores that this is so concerning. You know, really looking at the video and the footage coming out of there is all the signs that the victims were directly targeted and directly killed,” Throssell said.
Here are some more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine conflict:
- 6 killed and 8 injured after shelling hits Kharkiv and region: Oleh Syniehubov, the military governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, said Tuesday that Russian shelling had killed six people and injured another eight in the city of Kharkiv and the region over the past day. "Over the past day, the occupiers have struck 54 strikes from various long-range weapons: artillery strikes, mortar and tank shelling, MLRS shelling. The districts of Saltivka, Pyatihatka, Oleksiyivka, Kholodna Hora, Derhachi, Barvinkove, Chuhuiv were affected," he said in a statement on Telegram.
- Regional military governor confirms strike by Russian forces on children's hospital in Mykolaiv: The military governor of Ukraine's Mykolaiv region posted a video Tuesday that appeared to show shelling of a children's hospital on Monday. "Yesterday's attack on a secret medical facility — a children's hospital," Vitalii Kim said, without further elaboration. The video appears to show CCTV footage of a blast hitting parked ambulances.
- Zelensky has addressed 19 global parliaments since Russia’s invasion began: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far addressed 19 global parliaments in a bid to drum up support during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to CNN's count. Described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month as a "lion of democracy," Zelensky has also addressed four multilateral institutions — the United Nations Security Council, the European Council, G7 and NATO — and he also spoke virtually at the Doha Forum. In addition, he delivered a pre-taped message to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. His first virtual address was to the European Parliament on March 1 and his latest address was to the Spanish Parliament on Tuesday.
- US will announce new sanction package on Russia tomorrow: The US will announce new sanctions on Russia Wednesday in coordination with G7 nations and the European Union, according to a member of US President Joe Biden's administration, who said the sweeping package "will impose significant costs on Russia and send it further down the road of economic, financial, and technological isolation." The new sanctions package will ban all new investment in Russia, increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia and sanction Russian government officials and their family members.
- Twitter says it will no longer amplify or recommend Russian government accounts — stops short of a full ban: Twitter said Tuesday it will no longer amplify or recommend Russian government accounts on its platform, bringing its stance on Kremlin-linked accounts closer in line with its approach to Russian state media. Twitter accounts operated by the Russian government will no longer "be amplified or recommended to people on Twitter, including across the Home Timeline, Explore, Search, and other places on the service," the company said in a blog post.