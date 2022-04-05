Poland is buying 250 Abrams tanks from the United States in a $4.75 billion deal signed Tuesday in Warsaw.
Deliveries are slated to start later this year as Poland, a NATO member that borders Ukraine in the east, ramps up its defenses following Russia's invasion of its neighbor.
The top-of-the-line US tanks will go to the Polish Army’s 18th Mechanized Division, which is based near the border with Ukraine.
“The task of these tanks, and the consequence of the fact that the Polish authorities are developing the Polish Army, is to deter a potential aggressor. We all are aware of what is happening beyond our eastern border,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in a statement.
The deal includes maintenance vehicles, portable bridges, training and logistics as well as ammunition, Błaszczak said.
“This is a very important reinforcement of the Polish Armed Forces,” he said.
The Defense Ministry said the deal, first agreed last July, is one of the largest in Polish history.
As part of the modernization of its military, Poland is also buying US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal signed in 2020. Those 32 warplanes are scheduled to begin arriving in Poland in 2026.