Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Bucha, agency video shows, after images of civilian bodies found strewn across a street sparked international outrage.
He addressed the cameras around him briefly, saying that it was "very difficult" for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia following the atrocities carried out by Russian forces in Bucha. Zelensky said the atrocities carried out in the town typify "the nature of the Russian military" and added that they "treat people worse than animals."
"It's very difficult to negotiate when you see what they have done here," the president emphasized as he stood in the town, surrounded by security.
He warned that "the longer the Russian Federation delays" talks with Ukraine the worse the situation becomes.
Wearing a flak jacket and surrounded by security, he talked about “key leaders of leading countries who made the decisions whether Ukraine should be a NATO member.”
“I think they should come here and see how these games, how this flirting with the Russian federation ends,” he said.