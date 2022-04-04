Odesa hit by overnight airstrike, Ukraine official says

The southern port city of Odesa was hit by an airstrike overnight, a military administration official said Monday morning.

"Several missiles hit one of the districts in Odesa, one object was hit," said Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson of the operational staff of the Odesa regional military administration.

"Further information is being clarified."

A fuel depot was hit in Odesa early Sunday by Russian forces. Bratchuk said there were no casualties in that incident.

Some context: Odesa has been a place of relative calm during the Russian invasion and a haven for displaced Ukrainians from areas that have seen the worst fighting. But Odesa has been bracing for a Russian attack for weeks, with its city center full of anti-tank barricades to fortify against an invasion.