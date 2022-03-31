Russian forces bombarded Kyiv and Chernihiv Wednesday — a day after Moscow said it would "drastically reduce" its military assault on the two cities.
Here are the latest developments in the war on Ukraine:
- Talks to resume Friday: Ukraine's next round of negotiations with Russia will resume online on April 1, the head of the Ukrainian delegation said, with growing calls for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenksy, who previously said he would meet Putin, said the negotiation process was "only words, without anything concrete."
- Russian troops allegedly refuse orders: Putin has massively misjudged the situation in Ukraine and some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out orders, according to the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ. Soldiers, he said, were short of weapons and morale and were "sabotaging their own equipment."
- No scale back: Despite claiming it would “drastically reduce military activity” around Kyiv, the capital and surroundings cities have seen an ongoing Russian bombardment in the past 24 hours. The mayor of Chernihiv said the city came under "colossal attack." However, some Russian forces have withdrawn from the Chernobyl nuclear power site, according to a senior US defense official.
- Lavrov visits China and India: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in China on Wednesday. "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of changing international landscape," Wang said. Meanwhile, Lavrov is due to arrive in India Thursday. His two-day trip coincides with a visit by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh.
- Putin being misled: The Russian leader has "not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn" of the situation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. Separately, a US official told CNN that America believes Putin is being "misinformed" by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing.
- On the ground: Half of the city of Irpin, near Kyiv, has been destroyed, according to Oleksandr Markushin, the city's mayor. Satellite images of the besieged southern city of Mariupol show entire blocks obliterated and a Red Cross warehouse hit by military strikes. And video posted on social media appears to show Ukrainian troops have retaken territory from Russian forces near the northern city of Chernihiv.