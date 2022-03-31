There is an evacuation convoy moving toward Mariupol, the Donetsk military says

A bus convoy for the evacuation of civilians was moving toward Mariupol, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration said Thursday.
However, it was unclear when the vehicles would reach the besieged city, the official revealed.
"The process of evacuation is ongoing," said Pavlo Kyrylenko in a televised briefing. "We will understand how they are progressing closer to midnight tonight. The evacuation convoy has passed Vasylivka. It's difficult to forecast now whether the convoys will reach Mariupol or its seaside. As far as we understand, the convoys are now in Berdiansk. But the enemy has made everything to make it impossible to keep in touch with the convoy in Berdiansk."
Kyrylenko noted that shelling had intensified elsewhere in the region, particularly along the frontline.
"It has increased in geometrical progression," he said. "It's hard to differentiate day from night shelling because they are constant."
"We are conducting some fortification of positions in the south and north directions in order to not just withstand the enemy,, but to defeat them. But now I see not just regrouping of the enemy — this is my subjective opinion — but it seems to me, based on the information that I receive, that there might be more professional servicemen coming in for the enemy to succeed at least in some directions. From what we see, looks like they are re-formatting their groups and relocating their troops in the Donetsk region suburbs."
The Russian military has said it will be refocusing its military efforts in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.