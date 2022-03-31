World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico O'Murchú, Sara Spary, Lianne Kolirin and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 5:10 a.m. ET, March 31, 2022
13 min ago

Heaving shelling continues in Ukraine's east

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Julia Presniakova in Lviv 

Damage after shelling in the pro-Russian separatists-controlled Donetsk, in Ukraine on March 30.
Ukrainian military governors in the country's east reported heavy shelling Thursday amid an apparent shift by the Russian military to redirect military efforts to the Donbas region. 

"We clearly feel that the transfer of [military] technology in our direction is beginning now," said Serhiy Haidai, head of Luhansk region military administration, in televised remarks. 

"And as the equipment and personnel are being turned over, our enemies are simply firing more densely, powerfully. Everything is already involved here: aircraft, artillery, heavy-caliber weapons, mortars -- all settlements are being shelled," he said.

Separately, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of Donetsk region military administration, said on Telegram that Russian forces overnight continued shelling in the central part of the region.

"In Maryinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, the enemy again used white phosphorous shells," he said, referring to munitions that are either banned or circumscribed under international law in populated areas.

Eleven wounded civilians from the Maryinka community, including four children, were taken to the Kurakhiv City Hospital."

Planned evacuation: Ukrainian and Russian officials announced a major evacuation was planned for Thursday from the besieged city of Mariupol, in Ukraine's southeast.

Haidai, the Luhansk regional administrator, said efforts had also been underway to evacuate civilians from small towns in his region, even without such agreements with the Russian side.

"Our evacuation is going on every day without the so-called humanitarian corridors," he said. "We don't trust the orcs [a derogatory Ukrainian term for Russian troops] very much, and secondly, they don't really agree with those corridors. It would be very important for us to evacuate people from Rubizhne and Popasna -- the settlements that are under maximum fire.

"There are fights right in the cities. And from those cities it is impossible to evacuate people and even to deliver humanitarian aid, as such dense shelling is going on there."

Haidai added: "So we work as usual, evacuation buses are constantly coming from Kreminna, from Lysychansk, from Severodonetsk, partly from Rubizhne, from the territory controlled by our defenders. And sometimes our carriers break into Popasna, where they pick up some small groups of people."

18 min ago

Australia increases tariffs on all Russian and Belarusian imports

From CNN's Lizzy Yee

Australia will apply an additional tariff of 35% on all imports from Russia and Belarus, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced in a press release Thursday.  

"Australia will issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariff treatment and applying an additional tariff of 35 per cent to all imports from Russia and Belarus," the press release said, adding that Australia would be joining “other like-minded” countries by doing so.

Reiterating Australia’s support for "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Australia will "work closely with (its) partners to ensure Russia is held to account for its actions," according to the release.

The statement coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday.

Some background on similar economic measures: US President Joe Biden on March 11 called for suspending normal trade relations with Russia and said the US would ban imports of seafood, vodka and diamonds from the nation as part of an effort to ramp up economic pressure on Russia.

Biden said the US, along with the G7 and European Union, will call for revoking "most favored nation" status for Russia, referred to as permanent normal trade relations in the US. The status means two nations have agreed to trade under the best possible terms, which can include lower tariffs, fewer barriers to trade and high imports, Biden said.

1 hr 37 min ago

Zelensky urges new sanctions against Russia in address to Australian parliament

From CNN’s Mayumi Maruyama and Irene Nasser

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Australian federal parliament via video link on March 31, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. Zelenskiy has been making a virtual world tour in recent weeks, lobbying foreign governments by video to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion. (Photo by Martin Ollman/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for further sanctions on Russia during a virtual address to the Australian parliament on Thursday.

“The distance between our country is big,” said Zelensky, “but there is no such thing as distance to Russians' brutality to our Ukrainian land.”

Zelensky warned of great implications to global security if Russia isn’t stopped and also spoke about what will come after the war, calling on nations and companies to invest in the restoration of Ukraine. Zelensky specifically spoke about the development of ports and cities on the Black Sea and rebuilding the naval sector.

Some context: Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 500 Russian individuals and entities, including oligarchs with close connections to President Vladimir Putin as well as Russia's finance ministry.

Australia has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and also announced a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ore to Russia. Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20% of its alumina needs, according to the Australian government.

1 hr 44 min ago

Analysis: Russian Foreign Minister visits China and India under shadow of Ukraine war

Analysis from CNN's Jessie Yeung in Hong Kong

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center left, holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center right, in Tunxi, China, on March 30.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting his counterparts in China and India this week — two countries under pressure to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine as the death toll from the unprovoked conflict rises.

Lavrov met first with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday before a planned flight to India on Thursday, in only his second trip abroad since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

On paper, Lavrov's meeting with Wang was ostensibly about the turmoil in Afghanistan. But one expert said it was "inconceivable" they wouldn't discuss the situation in Ukraine, including harsh sanctions imposed by the international community on Russia and its ally Belarus.

"It is inconceivable that the sides will avoid Ukraine in their discussions, whatever they say the focus of the visit is about," said Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute at the University of London, ahead of the visit.

Lavrov's trip will offer him the opportunity to gauge the state of Russia's relations with China and India as they come under increasing international scrutiny over their lack of forceful response to Moscow.

Both China and India have refused to condemn Russia's brutal invasion outright, and both abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions demanding Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine.

By the end of Lavrov's first day in China on Wednesday, Beijing had made its stance clear.

"There is no ceiling for China-Russia cooperation, no ceiling for us to strive for peace, no ceiling for us to safeguard security and no ceiling for us to oppose hegemony," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbinaccording to state-run news agency Xinhua.

1 hr 57 min ago

Ukraine officials reach agreement with Russia on evacuation corridor for Mariupol

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Nathan Hodge in Lviv

An evacuation corridor had been agreed with the Russians for the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Thursday.

The Ukrainian side received a message through the International Committee of the Red Cross confirming Russian readiness to open a "humanitarian corridor" from Mariupol through the city of Berdiansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on Telegram.

"On the route to Mariupol we are sending 45 buses," she said. "28 buses have to get a permit to pass through the Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka. Also, 17 buses have already left Zaporizhzhia. We will do everything possible to ensure that buses arrive in Mariupol today and pick up people who haven't yet been able to leave the city."

Ukrainian officials say around 90% of the buildings in the city have been damaged or left uninhabitable after weeks of intensive bombardment by Russian forces. 

Local residents walk near a destroyed apartment building in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 30.
Additional corridors had been agreed for delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation of people from the city of Melitopol, Vereshchuk said, and for a column of people in private vehicles to leave the city of Enerhodar for Zaporizhzhia.

"Our military has fully confirmed and guarantees a full ceasefire," Vereshchuk said. "So at 9 a.m. we start the evacuation. "

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, also confirmed 45 buses would be sent to support the evacuation plan.

Earlier, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said the corridor would open at 10 a.m., according to Russian state news agency TASS.

2 hr 10 min ago

Russian forces show signs of regrouping in Belarus, Ukraine says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Lviv

Satellite image showing Russian ground forces in Dublin, Belarus, on March 18.
Russian forces may be regrouping in Belarus, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement Thursday.

The movement of Russian military equipment had been observed in Belarus, "probably for regrouping units, as well as creating a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces had noted "frequent cases" of mines being laid in areas recently retaken by Russian forces in the Kyiv region, the statement added.

Some information: The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update Wednesday that some Russian units had returned to Belarus after suffering heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine. Belarus has been a base and staging area for Russian military forces.

Russia would "likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes," UK MoD said.

US Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday the US had seen approximately 20% of Russia’s forces moving against Kyiv “repositioning,” with some heading to Belarus.

2 hr 23 min ago

Russia's Sergey Lavrov meets with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister in Tunxi, China

From CNN's Mayumi Maruyama

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, meets with of the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, right, in Tunxi, China on March 31.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Thursday with the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tunxi, China, according to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Wednesday, Lavrov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tunxi. In a photo released by the Russian ministry, the two were shown wearing masks and greeting each other by bumping elbows.

2 hr 34 min ago

Russia says it will open an evacuation corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

A local resident walks with a suitcase past destroyed apartment buildings in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 30.
A top Russian official announced an evacuation corridor will open Thursday morning from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia will open at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center. A stop in nearby Berdyansk will be made along the way.

Russian forces — as well as the forces of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — will suspend the use of weapons, including those outlined by Ukraine, the general said.

Some background: Ukrainian officials have accused Russians of preventing humanitarian convoys from safely approaching or exiting the city, even shelling evacuation and humanitarian routes.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko has said that evacuation corridors had largely come under Russian forces' control. 

"Not everything is in our power," Boichenko said Monday in a live television interview. "Unfortunately, we are in the hands of the occupiers today."

Weeks of heavy bombing and shelling have left the southern coastal city in pieces, leaving an unknown number of civilians dead and forcing hundreds of thousands of residents from their homes.

Some 90% of residential buildings in the city are damaged, according to data released by Ukrainian officials. Of those buildings, 60% were hit directly and 40% were destroyed.

5 hr 11 min ago

It's 7 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

Russian forces bombarded Kyiv and Chernihiv Wednesday — a day after Moscow said it would "drastically reduce" its military assault on the two cities.

Here are the latest developments in the war on Ukraine:

  • Talks to resume Friday: Ukraine's next round of negotiations with Russia will resume online on April 1, the head of the Ukrainian delegation said, with growing calls for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenksy, who previously said he would meet Putin, said the negotiation process was "only words, without anything concrete."
  • Russian troops allegedly refuse orders: Putin has massively misjudged the situation in Ukraine and some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out orders, according to the head of British intelligence agency GCHQ. Soldiers, he said, were short of weapons and morale and were "sabotaging their own equipment."
  • No scale back: Despite claiming it would “drastically reduce military activity” around Kyiv, the capital and surroundings cities have seen an ongoing Russian bombardment in the past 24 hours. The mayor of Chernihiv said the city came under "colossal attack." However, some Russian forces have withdrawn from the Chernobyl nuclear power site, according to a senior US defense official.
  • Lavrov visits China and India: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in China on Wednesday. "China-Russia relations have withstood the new test of changing international landscape," Wang said. Meanwhile, Lavrov is due to arrive in India Thursday. His two-day trip coincides with a visit by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Daleep Singh.
  • Putin being misled: The Russian leader has "not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn" of the situation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. Separately, a US official told CNN that America believes Putin is being "misinformed" by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing.
  • On the ground: Half of the city of Irpin, near Kyiv, has been destroyed, according to Oleksandr Markushin, the city's mayor. Satellite images of the besieged southern city of Mariupol show entire blocks obliterated and a Red Cross warehouse hit by military strikes. And video posted on social media appears to show Ukrainian troops have retaken territory from Russian forces near the northern city of Chernihiv.