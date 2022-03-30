More than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to UN

People fleeing Ukraine arrive from Przemysl by bus on March 29, in Krakow, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

More than 4 million people, or almost 10% of Ukraine’s pre-war population, have fled their home country since the start of the Russian invasion in late February, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said Wednesday.

"I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war," Grandi tweeted on Wednesday.

The refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine include at least 203,000 third-country nationals, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday.

More than 2.3 million of the Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while hundreds of thousands have fled to neighboring countries including Romania, Moldova and Hungary, according to data from the UN.

Grandi has previously called the exodus of refugees from Ukraine "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Nadine Schmidt contributed reporting to this post.