World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico O'Murchú, Jack Guy, Hafsa Khalil, and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 8:05 AM ET, Tue March 29, 2022
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
30 min ago

Negotiators discussed security guarantees and potential ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser says

Fom CNN's Olga Voitovych and Nathan Hodge in Kyiv

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Tuesday outlined some of the issues that were discussed in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday — which have now ended — saying there were "intensive consultations" on several issues.

"The key one is the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine. Only with this agreement we can end the war as Ukraine needs," Podolyak said, referring to a longstanding position of the Ukrainian government that Ukraine would adopt neutral status only if provided binding security guarantees. 

The second set of issues, Podolyak added, "is the issue of a ceasefire, so that all humanitarian problems can be resolved."

Ukrainian officials have said there is a major humanitarian crisis in cities that have been under heavy Russian bombardment, including the besieged port of Mariupol.

Podolyak also alluded to videos and other evidence that have surfaced of the apparent mistreatment of prisoners and other potential violations of the laws of armed conflict.

"I also would like to emphasize that today we have another problem that is growing, the problem of escalation of war, escalation of hatred, escalation of violations of customs and rules of war, not only on the battlefield," Podolyak said.

"Sometimes calls on air from both sides to destroy one or another nation. All this leads to conflicts, to videos of violating the Geneva Convention regarding the prisoners of war," he added, saying that the Ukrainian military is committed to making sure that it does not happen again, and "that it has legal consequences for people who violate the rules of war." 

36 min ago

Evacuations in Luhansk region are happening despite corridor failure, governor says

From CNN's Andrew Carey, Julia Presniakova and Olga Voitovych in Lviv

Local officials are working to evacuate people living in towns suffering heavy Russian shelling despite the failure of fighting parties to formally agree a humanitarian corridor, the regional governor of Luhansk in Ukraine’s far east said.

Thirty people had been moved out of Rubizhne on Tuesday morning, as well as people from other nearby towns, Gov. Serhii Haidai said. 

Photos posted on the governor’s Telegram channel showed people gathered round a small bus ready to board, with their belongings packed in bags. 

The governor said people were being taken to the town of Sloviansk where they could get a train to take them to the west of Ukraine. 

Earlier, Haidai reported that about 20 residential buildings had been damaged by recent Russian artillery fire. Each destroyed building could mean anything from 30 to 100 homeless families, he added. 

One person had been killed by shelling in Nyzhnie, while rescuers had managed to pull 20 people alive from the rubble of a building strike in Severodonetsk, the governor said.

43 min ago

Humanitarian corridors reopen in southeast Ukraine after one day pause

From Andrew Carey and Olga Voitovych in Lviv 

Local resident Inga Serbina, 45, has her passport checked by a service member of pro-Russian troops before she leaves the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 27.
Local resident Inga Serbina, 45, has her passport checked by a service member of pro-Russian troops before she leaves the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 27. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Evacuation corridors linking Mariupol, Melitopol and Enerhodar with Zaporizhzhia were agreed Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Residents of the three cities should be able to reach Zaporizhzhia, which remains in Ukrainian hands and has become the key transit point for people looking to escape fighting in the southeast. 

But logistics around Mariupol remain complicated, with buses unable to make it into the besieged city to take out residents.

Instead, people must make their own way out as far as Berdyansk, where they can then pick up buses to complete the journey. 

Some 75,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said. 

The number of corridors announced each day continues to fluctuate. On Monday, none were announced after Ukraine said it had intelligence suggesting possible Russian "provocations" along the routes.

Other days have seen up to nine evacuation routes announced, serving towns and cities in the north of the country and the far east, as well as those in the southeast. 

48 min ago

Ukraine claims Russian troops withdrawing from Kyiv and Chernihiv

From CNN's Daria Markina

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed "certain units" of Russia’s military are withdrawing from battlefronts in the capital, Kyiv, and from the northern city of Chernihiv.

"The Russian enemy did not meet the goal of its offensive operation," it said in an official Facebook update on Tuesday.

However it warned there is a "high risk" of Russian troops attacking military and civilian infrastructure. The Russian military, it claims, is struggling to reinforce and rotate in new soldiers, due to the "refusal of personnel to participate in the so-called special operation," and are "not able to staff even one battalion-tactical group."

On the 34th day of the Russian invasion, the "heroic" Ukrainian resistance is “conducting a defence operation in the eastern, southeastern and northeastern directions" to restrain the enemy in all directions, and in some directions, to displace them, it said.

44 min ago

Russia strikes regional administrative building in Mykolaiv, says governor

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Olga Voitovych in Lviv

First responders are seen at the site of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building, after it was severely damaged, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on March 29.
First responders are seen at the site of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration building, after it was severely damaged, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on March 29. (Mykolaiv Regional State Administration/Reuters)

Russian forces struck the office of the regional military governor of Ukraine's southwestern Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, demolishing half of the building, the governor has said.

"They [the Russians] hit the building of the regional administration, demolished half of the building, hit my office. Most people were miraculously saved," said Vitalii Kim in a statement on Telegram.

"Eight civilians are under the rubble, we are searching for them. 50-100 people came out. We are also searching for three servicemen," he added.

A firefighter clears the rubble of a government building hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on March 29.
A firefighter clears the rubble of a government building hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on March 29. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the strike hit the nine-story building Tuesday morning at about 8.45 a.m. local time. 

"The central section of the building from the ninth to the first floor was destroyed, without fire ensuing," the statement said. "As of 11:30, rescuers pulled one dead from the rubble, 18 of those rescued were hospitalised. Rescuers are working at the scene."

1 hr 6 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN's Jack Guy

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are meeting for in-person talks today in Istanbul, as Ukraine continues to launch counterattacks against Russian forces.

Here's the latest:

  • Talks in Turkey: Russian and Ukrainian delegations are meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, for the latest round of talks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that now is the time to "expect solid outcomes" from the talks.
  • Ukraine counterattacks: Military officials say Ukraine has launched counteroffensives against Russian forces in the Kyiv region as well as in the south of the country. Russian forces have been struggling to hold their front line northwest of the city of Kherson, and Ukrainian officials say the military has also pushed Russian troops back around 31 miles (50 kilometers) in fighting near the city of Kryvyi Rih.
  • Evacuation routes reopen: On Tuesday the Ukrainian government said residents of Mariupol, Melitopol and Enerhodar are once again able to reach the city of Zaporizhzhia, which remains in Ukrainian hands and has become the key transit point for people looking to escape fighting in the southeast. On Monday, Ukraine said no corridors would function over fears of possible "provocations" by Russian forces.
1 hr 18 min ago

Abramovich attends Russia and Ukraine talks in unofficial capacity, Kremlin says

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is attending the current talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, but is not an official member of the Russian delegation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Abramovich is "facilitating" to "ensure certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides," he added.

"In order to hold contacts between the two parties, it is necessary to obtain approval from both parties. In the case of Abramovich, he has approval [of his participation] from both sides."

Some background: Abramovich, who was sanctioned earlier this month by the UK government along with other Russian oligarchs following Russia’s invasion, has been acting as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine, shuttling between Moscow, Kyiv, Istanbul, Warsaw and beyond amid a whirlwind of talks aimed at ending the conflict, his spokesman confirmed last month.

On Monday, a source close to the Ukrainian negotiation team told CNN that Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered minor skin peeling and sore eyes during Ukraine-Russia talks "a few weeks ago" in Turkey, adding the incident was not regarded as serious.  

2 hr 9 min ago

Ukraine reports fresh counterattacks against Russian forces in the south

From CNN's Andrew Carey, Kostan Nechyporenko and Olga Voitovych

A member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fires with a howitzer at a position in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on March 28.
A member of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps fires with a howitzer at a position in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on March 28. (Stanislav Yurchenko/Reuters)

Russia’s most significant battlefield achievement in south Ukraine has been the capture of Kherson in the first week of March – seen as the first important gain towards a possible offensive against Odesa, the country’s third largest city. 

But in recent days, CNN has reported on Russia’s struggles to hold its front line northwest of the city, as well as Ukrainian successes targeting Russian attack helicopters at nearby Kherson airport. 

Now, Ukrainian officials are reporting potentially significant gains elsewhere in the south, pushing Russian forces back as much as around 31 miles (50 kilometers) in fighting near the city of Kryvyi Rih. 

"The enemy is no longer just stopped in all directions - but has actually been pushed back from the distant approaches to the city," Oleksandr Vilkul, the top official in Kryvyi Rih, said late Monday.

"Today, several more settlements in the Kherson region have been liberated. The invaders are at a distance from Kryvyi Rih of at least 40 kilometers (25 miles), in some directions as much as 60 kilometers (37 miles)."

Previously, Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the city, which has a population of more than 500,000 and lies between Kherson and Dnipro. 

"The contact line is no longer on the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, and it is already in the Kherson region. Our military shows real bravery and inflicts serious damage on the enemy," Vikul said.  

Most residents had remained in Kryvyi Rih since the start of the war, Vikul added. "You can see for yourself that the city lives and works," he said on a video statement posted on Facebook.  

In a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Russian attacks, regardless of any changes in control of territory, the top official in the nearby city of Nikopol reported a missile strike close to his city. There were no reports of casualties, Eugen Evtushenko said on Facebook.

2 hr 46 min ago

Counterattacks underway in Kyiv after shelling of reclaimed territory, says Ukrainian Interior Minister

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Nathan Hodge in Lviv

Ukrainian forces have started counterattacks in parts of Kyiv while Irpin to the west of the capital has come under shelling, after the Ukrainian government claimed to have retaken the suburb on Monday, a Ukrainian Interior Ministry official said Tuesday. 

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine, said in a live television broadcast that Ukrainian forces were counterattacking to the east of the capital. 

"In Kyiv region, after the village of Lukianivka, where there were very fierce battles a few days ago, we liberated Rudnytske village," he said. "That is, we are entrenching. We are beginning to move on to certain counterattacks."

CNN was not immediately able to verify that claim, but Ukrainian media have broadcast images from Lukianivka. 

On Monday, local authorities said the suburb of Irpin, to the west of Kyiv, had been retaken by Ukrainian forces.

"We are entrenching there and clearing the city," Denysenko said. "At night, unfortunately, the shelling took place again. We saw that rocket artillery was being fired. Now we are clarifying the information."