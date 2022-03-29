Negotiators discussed security guarantees and potential ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser says

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Tuesday outlined some of the issues that were discussed in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on Tuesday — which have now ended — saying there were "intensive consultations" on several issues.

"The key one is the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine. Only with this agreement we can end the war as Ukraine needs," Podolyak said, referring to a longstanding position of the Ukrainian government that Ukraine would adopt neutral status only if provided binding security guarantees.

The second set of issues, Podolyak added, "is the issue of a ceasefire, so that all humanitarian problems can be resolved."

Ukrainian officials have said there is a major humanitarian crisis in cities that have been under heavy Russian bombardment, including the besieged port of Mariupol.

Podolyak also alluded to videos and other evidence that have surfaced of the apparent mistreatment of prisoners and other potential violations of the laws of armed conflict.

"I also would like to emphasize that today we have another problem that is growing, the problem of escalation of war, escalation of hatred, escalation of violations of customs and rules of war, not only on the battlefield," Podolyak said.

"Sometimes calls on air from both sides to destroy one or another nation. All this leads to conflicts, to videos of violating the Geneva Convention regarding the prisoners of war," he added, saying that the Ukrainian military is committed to making sure that it does not happen again, and "that it has legal consequences for people who violate the rules of war."