Russian negotiator: De-escalation around Kyiv and Chernihiv "is not a ceasefire"

Multiple countries announced Tuesday they are expelling Russian diplomats from their countries.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands expelled 17 Russian intelligence officers attached to Russian diplomats in the country. It said in a tweet the decision was based on information from Dutch intelligence and security services naming the Russian officers as a threat to national security.

“This step was taken in coordination with other like-minded countries,” it added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that 17 diplomats were expelled, according to Russian state media TASS.

Belgium said it is expelling 21 Russian diplomats who have been identified as involved in espionage and “influence activities,” Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmes said.

Wilmes said the diplomats are from the Russian embassy and consulate.

Ireland and the Czech Republic also expelled a combined total of five Russian diplomats.

Ireland expelled four senior Russian diplomatic officials, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said in a statement. Coveney said his ministry had informed the Russian ambassador of the government’s decision to expel the diplomats due to their activities not being “in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.”

In the Czech Republic, one Russian diplomat at the embassy in Prague had been declared "persona non grata," the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that together with their allies, they were “reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU.”