Russia invades Ukraine

By Aditi Sangal, Travis Caldwell, Helen Regan, Amy Woodyatt, Maureen Chowdhury, Jason Kurtz and Kathryn Snowdon, CNN

Updated 10:23 PM ET, Mon March 28, 2022
57 min ago

Kremlin spokesperson: Russia would only use nuclear weapons against a threat to "existence of the state"

From CNN's Sophie Jeong

Russia would only use nuclear weapons when there is a threat to the country's existence — and not as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told PBS Newshour in an interview Monday.

“Any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course, is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon,” Peskov said. “We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country.”

When asked about US President Joe Biden’s comments calling Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and declaring the Russian President should no longer remain in power, Peskov said “it is quite alarming.”

“It is personal insult,” Peskov said. “Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States' President to decide who is going to be and who is the president of the Russian Federation.”

Some context: At an address in Poland on Saturday, Biden made an improvised comment — "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power" — that caught American and international officials off-guard, sending the White House into clean-up mode over the weekend.

Civilian targets denial: In the PBS interview, Peskov denied that Russian forces had deliberately targeted civilians in Ukraine — despite Ukrainian forces, journalists, and refugees fleeing the country describing brutal bombardments striking civilian infrastructure including homes, schools, hospitals and more.

“They are not shelling houses. They are not shelling apartments. They are not shelling civil objects,” Peskov said. “They are only shelling and they're aiming of military infrastructure.”

The US officially declared last week that Russian forces had committed war crimes in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has also launched an investigation into the invasion.

2 hr 26 min ago

Ukrainian soldiers in Poland interacting with US forces "on a regular basis," White House official says

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

A White House official says there are Ukrainian soldiers in Poland who are interacting on a regular basis with US troops, which is what US President Joe Biden was referring to Monday when he sought to explain a comment he made overseas indicating US troops would see Ukrainians in action. 

The interaction between US and Ukrainian forces is in regards to security assistance being sent from the US to Ukraine. 

Biden sought to clarify his remark Monday after he told US forces he was visiting with about the strength of the Ukrainian people amid Russia's ongoing invasion. 

“The average citizen, look at how they’re stepping up. And you’re going to see when you’re there, I don’t know if you’ve been there, you’re going to see women, young people, standing in the middle of the damn tank, saying 'I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground,'" Biden said. 

On Monday, Biden explained the comment by saying he was referring to Ukrainian troops who are in Poland.

"We were talking about helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland," Biden said.

2 hr 47 min ago

Zelensky says he asked leaders of partner countries to increase sanction pressure on Russia

From CNN staff

(Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he talked to leaders of partner countries on Monday and told them that they need to increase sanction pressure on Russia.

Zelensky, during his daily briefing Monday, said he spoke with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, the prime minister of Canada, the chancellor of Germany, the prime minister of Italy and thepPresident of Azerbaijan.

Zelensky said:

"We agreed with Britain to further support our defense and strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation. Canada also supports a tougher response from the world to the catastrophe created by Russian troops in Ukrainian cities."

"In a conversation with German Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz, I also paid considerable attention to the need to increase sanction pressure on Russia," Zelensky added.  

Zelensky also said, "Italy has agreed to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security in the relevant new system of guarantees that we are elaborating.

Zelensky said he thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian support provided to Ukraine and informed them about the state of affairs in the territories where Russian troops entered. 

Zelensky said he will continue to talk to the leaders and work with international organizations as well.

2 hr 21 min ago

US National Defense strategy focuses on "acute threat" from Russia

From CNN's Oren Liebermann 

The US Defense Department laid out the nation’s security priorities for lawmakers in the classified National Defense Strategy on Monday, focusing on the threats from China and Russia.

The Pentagon delivered the document to Congress, and it details the “multi-domain threat” from China, as well as the “acute threat” posed by Russia, according to a DoD fact sheet about the National Defense Strategy (NDS).

The NDS was prepared in coordination with the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and Missile Defense Review (MDR) in order to underscore the integration across the services and the domains.

DoD’s top priority is the defense of the homeland, with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pegged as the top pacing challenge. The PRC is described as the “most consequential strategic competitor,” according to the fact sheet.

The other top priorities for the department are to deter strategic attacks, deter aggression while being ready to succeed in conflict when necessary, and to build a resilient Joint Force.

DoD will also manage other persistent threats, such as North Korea, Iran and violent extremist organizations, according to the fact sheet.

2 hr 35 min ago

Adviser to Ukrainian president calls Biden's comments on Putin "impressive"

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Ihor Zhovkva, a top adviser to Ukraine's president
Ihor Zhovkva, a top adviser to Ukraine's president, praised US President Joe Biden's declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"I like the statement of President Biden which was very impressive," said Zhovkva, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Today, Biden reiterated he was not announcing a change in US policy when he made the remark. “I just was expressing my outrage," Biden said.

"But again, it's no use to speculate whether [Putin is] still in power or not," Zhovkva said. "If Russia would become a democratic country, he would not probably stay in power. But since Russia is far away from democratic country, unfortunately we all have to witness probably, for some period of time, him being in power."

Zhovkva's comments came as part of an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, during which he said the country doesn't plan to lose any territory to Russia, but could amend that position should it quickly bring the conflict to an end.

"The general position is we do not trade any inch of Ukrainian territory, but yesterday my President acknowledged that in order to immediately stop the war and to have an immediate cease-fire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops, we are ready to agree to withdraw Russian troops to their positions they had before February 24th," said Zhovka.

On the topic of recently surfaced video showing what appear to be Ukrainian soldiers shooting men who are apparently Russian prisoners in the knees, Zhovkva disputed the footage's authenticity.

"This video has already proved to be a fake," he said, adding "Ukraine is a civilized country, unlike Russia, and we will be treating any war prisoners according to international law, unlike Russians who are treating Ukrainian civilians awfully ... Ukraine will never be such a barbaric country as Russia."

3 hr 41 min ago

UK Defence official: Wagner Group is expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries to Ukraine

From CNN’s Alex Marquardt and Ellie Kaufman

The notorious Russian private military group Wagner has deployed to eastern Ukraine according to UK Defence Attaché to Washington, AVM Mick Smeath. 

According to a British embassy statement, Smeath said, “They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organisation, to undertake combat operations.” 

Smeath added, “Due to heavy losses and a largely stalled invasion, Russia has highly likely been forced to reprioritise Wagner personnel for Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria.”

Last Tuesday, a senior US defense official told reporters the Wagner Group is “active” in Ukraine.

Right now, the US is not seeing “tangible indications” that Russians are making an effort to re-supply, but “we do continue to see indications that they are having these discussions and that they are making these kinds of plans both in terms of re-supply and also reinforcement,” the official said.

3 hr 39 min ago

Ukrainian forces "continue to maintain circular defense" of Mariupol amid call for full evacuation, staff says

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Yulia Kesaieva

A local resident reacts while standing in the courtyard of an apartment building destroyed in Mariupol on March 28.
The Ukrainian general staff said its forces "continue to maintain the circular defense" inside the port city of Mariupol, even as Russian forces consolidated control around the city.

The announcement came shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said earlier Monday that the city was "in the hands of occupiers," as evacuation corridors from the city have been surrounded on all sides by Russian forces. 

Boichenko called for "a complete evacuation" of the remaining citizens from the battered city. Ukrainian officials say 90% of the residential buildings in the city have been damaged or destroyed during the heavy fighting of the last month.

2 hr 20 min ago

Incident on sidelines of Ukraine-Russia talks left negotiators with minor skin peeling and sore eyes

From CNN's Matthew Chance and Katya Krebs in London

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich attends a meeting in Moscow in 2016.
A source close to the Ukrainian negotiation team tells CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance that there was an incident "a few weeks ago" during Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey in which Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich along with two Ukrainian negotiators suffered minor skin peeling and sore eyes, the source adding the incident was not regarded as serious.  

The Reuters news agency on Monday citing an unidentified US official says that intelligence suggests Abramovich and the Ukrainian peace negotiators were sickened due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. "The intelligence highly suggests this was environmental," adding: "not poisoning," the official said to Reuters.  

This after the Wall Street Journal and investigative group Bellingcat reported on Monday that Ukrainian peace negotiators and Abramovich suffered from suspected poisoning earlier this month on the sidelines of talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Wall Street Journal and Bellingcat reported the poisoning occurred during the sidelines of talks in Kyiv while a source close to the Ukrainian negotiation team tells CNN the incident occurred on the sidelines of talks in Turkey.

A source close to the Office of Ukraine’s Presidency speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity said of poisoning reports, “This is not true. Just another case of disinformation.”

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podoliak did not outright deny the incident, saying instead that all Ukraine’s negotiators were working as usual. Podoliak said to CNN: "All members of the negotiation group are working today as usual. There is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories and elements of different information games in the media field now. Therefore, I repeat once again — the members of the negotiation group are working today in a regular mode."

A spokesperson for Abramovich would only say “No comments from us, thank you”, when contacted by CNN on Monday. 

Abramovich, who was sanctioned earlier this month by the UK government along with other Russian oligarchs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been acting as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine, shuttling between Moscow, Kyiv, Istanbul, Warsaw and beyond amid a whirlwind of talks aimed at ending the conflict, his spokesman confirmed last month. 

On Feb. 28, Abramovich’s spokesperson said “I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement.”

Abramovich’s role as interlocutor in Russia-Ukraine talks is not in an official capacity. He is not acting as part of a Russian delegation or as a Russian mediator. 

5 hr 28 min ago

Cyberattack hits big Ukrainian telecom provider, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Sean Lyngaas

Ukrtelecom, a prominent Ukrainian internet and phone line provider, was the target of a “powerful cyberattack” on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

The cyberattack was “neutralized” and, as recovery from the hack continues, priority has been given to maintaining communications services for Ukraine’s military, according to a tweet from Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection.

The agency blamed “the enemy,” for the hack in an apparent reference to Russia.

Connectivity at Ukrtelecom, which describes itself as the “largest fixed line operator in Ukraine,” plummeted on Monday to 13% of pre-war levels, according to NetBlocks, which tracks internet connectivity.  

Ukrainian telecom providers have experienced a wave of hacks as the Russian bombardment of the country continues. 

Hackers earlier this month caused outages at a Ukrainian internet service provider Triolan, which has customers in major cities. 