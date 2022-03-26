Biden arrives at Warsaw Chopin Airport, Friday, March 25, in Warsaw, Poland. (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden on Saturday is taking part in his final stop on a last-minute trip to Europe aimed at synchronizing how Western allies will address Russia's war with Ukraine and reassure nations that they have the support of the United States.

In Warsaw, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss how the US and its allies are responding to the refugee crisis that has ensued as a result of the war and he will meet with Ukrainian refugees.

Before returning to Washington, the President will also deliver a speech billed by the White House as a "major address."

His Europe trip: Biden's multi-day swing through Europe began in Brussels, where heconferred with major US allies on the global response to the war. The trip is set to end in a nation bordering Ukraine — where the regional security issues and the humanitarian crisis underway will be front and center.

The visit to Ukraine's western neighbor comes as Poland has, on several fronts, urged the US to do more in the war.

Emergency meetings: During snap summits in Brussels, Biden announced new sanctions against Russian parliament members, revealed the US' intent to take in 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and conferred with leaders on how the world will respond if Russia deploys a chemical, biological or nuclear weapon during the war.

On Friday, Biden also announced a new initiative intended to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of European energy profits that Biden says are used to fuel Russia's war in Ukraine.

