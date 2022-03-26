Biden sends warning to Putin: Don't "even think" about moving on NATO territory

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on March 26. (Petr David Josek/AP)

US President Joe Biden, standing along NATO’s eastern edge in Poland, issued a stern warning to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Saturday: “Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory.”

Biden delivered the notice during a speech in Warsaw. He said the US was committed to the collective protection obligations laid out in NATO’s charter “with the full force of our collective power.”

But Biden made clear the current conflict in Ukraine — not a NATO member — doesn’t require America to become directly involved.

“American forces are not in Europe to engage in conflict with Russian forces, American forces are here to defend NATO allies,” he said.