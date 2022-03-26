On the ground: Fire and thick smoke pour up from site of blast at fuel storage facility in Lviv

CNN’s Don Lemon reports from the scene of a fire in Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday. (CNN)

CNN's Don Lemon is at the site of an industrial facility used for fuel storage in Lviv, Ukraine, where a blazing fire and thick black smoke are rising.

"According to the mayor, he believes it is a Russian military strike on this facility," Lemon reported.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that "habitable infrastructure was not injured," in a tweet confirming the burning of the facility. Firefighters and first responders are on the scene. Residents of a nearby neighborhood are also outside waiting for more information.

Sadoyvi advised residents to continue staying in shelters until the air alarm stops.

Lemon and his team were pushed back because there is concern about another explosion, he said.

The situation is fluid.