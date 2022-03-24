World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 1:09 a.m. ET, March 24, 2022
1 min ago

Western leaders set for critical day of summits as they ready the next phase of responses to war

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

slew of emergency summits Thursday could help determine the next phase of the Western response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which US officials warn is entering an uncertain but bloody stretch.

Announcements on new sanctions, NATO force posture and military assistance are all expected as part of the diplomatic burst, according to US and European officials.

Representatives from the White House and European governments spent days leading up to the summit in intensive conversations finalizing steps for leaders to unveil following their talks.

What they won’t do is what embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked: Enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

US and NATO officials have repeatedly said that such a move would risk provoking President Vladimir Putin and sparking a wider war with Russia.

Western allies have also found it difficult to take more aggressive steps, such as providing Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine or deciding to cut themselves off from Russian energy supplies, which could potentially cripple Russia’s economy.

Western leaders set for critical day of summits as they ready the next phase of their response to Russia-Ukraine war
19 min ago

Foreign investors are fleeing Taiwan following Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's why

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh

War in Europe has triggered a massive flight of capital from an Asian island nearly 5,000 miles away.

Over the last month, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns about the risk that China could increase its military force against Taiwan, triggering what some analysts have described as an unprecedented exodus by overseas investors.

In the three weeks following the invasion, foreign investors dumped shares worth about 480 billion Taiwanese dollars ($16.9 billion), according to Alex Huang, director at Mega International Investment Services, a Taipei-based firm.

That outflow is the biggest on record, he said, exceeding the value of Taiwanese shares sold by foreign investors in the whole of 2021, which Bank of America analysts have estimated at $15.6 billion.

Goldman Sachs analysts project that Taiwan has seen an outflow of $15.6 billion over the past month, topping last year’s tally of $15.3 billion.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has foreign investors fleeing Taiwan. Here's why
35 min ago

Analysis: The post-Cold War era is over. Biden's Europe trip will shape what comes next

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo greets President Joe Biden as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base in Belgium on Wednesday.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo greets President Joe Biden as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base in Belgium on Wednesday. (Benoit Doppangne/Pool/Belga/Sipa USA/AP)

US President Joe Biden is in Europe to inaugurate the post-, post-Cold War era.

For the first time in at least 30 years, a US president has arrived with the continent rattled by Russian aggression and jarred by a return of nuclear brinkmanship. The West is also mourning its shattered illusion that it had entered an era of perpetual peace.

Biden’s visit to address NATO and European Union leaders in Brussels and his travel to Poland, an alliance frontline state, will underscore how the world changed — probably irrevocably — as soon as the first Russian tank rolled over Ukraine’s border four weeks ago.

Depending on your view, the West and Russia are now fighting the last struggle of the Cold War or the first in a new age of confrontation as autocracies like Moscow and Beijing form a broad hostile front against Western-style democracy.

Analysis: The post-Cold War era is over. Biden's Europe trip will shape what comes next
38 min ago

5 key questions for Biden's emergency summits on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden is set to gather with world leaders in Brussels, Belgium, for emergency summits to respond to the war in Ukraine, a consequential visit that comes as the West continues to grapple with how to disrupt Russia’s invasion.

Here are five key questions for Biden’s day with world leaders:

  1. What does the West do next for Ukraine? The US and NATO allies are expected to unveil several new efforts Thursday that are intended to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine. They include the deployments of four additional battle groups in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia.
  2. How will Biden lead? Thursday’s summits could serve as a moment for Biden to reassert America’s leadership in the hamstrung NATO alliance. In Brussels, Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions on Russian political figures and oligarchs. The US is also weighing changes to its own military posture in Eastern Europe.
  3. Does Zelensky make an appearance? Though Ukraine is not a member of NATO, leaders in the alliance have discussed whether and how President Volodymyr Zelensky could possibly participate in the summit.
  4. How will Putin react to the West's united front? The Kremlin has issued several warnings this week against NATO, suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin is angry with people in Ukraine who want to be part of the alliance. Russia, however, maintains that it wants to be part of conversations with global alliances.
  5. Will NATO's actions be effective? Biden and NATO leaders have maintained that the war in Ukraine has unified NATO member countries more than ever but Thursday’s meetings may be a test of strength for the alliance's capabilities.

5 key questions for Biden's emergency summits on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
47 min ago

Car speeds away from gunfire in new video from desolate and destroyed Mariupol

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Sharif Paget and Josh Pennington

View of Mariupol from a video obtained by CNN.
View of Mariupol from a video obtained by CNN. (From Telegram)

New videos from Mariupol show the desolation of the besieged Ukrainian city, with deserted, debris-filled streets, blown-out cars and destroyed buildings.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of two videos, filmed from a car that came under gunfire, uploaded on social media Tuesday.

The first video, which was filmed from a moving car, begins with a blown-up Mariupol police vehicle coming into view as the drivers pull south on Builders Avenue in Mariupol's western area. 

The street is littered with dirt, debris and splintered wood except for a small strip in the center of the road. Sporadic gunfire is heard in the video. 

In front of the car, the road appears blocked by burnt-out cars, and the camera pans suddenly downward. As it does, a body is seen on the ground to the right of a car. The car then sharply turns down a side road, and a man is seen running with a bag.

View of Mariupol from a video obtained by CNN.
View of Mariupol from a video obtained by CNN. (From Telegram)

A second video begins as the same car is driving north in a parking lot.

More gunfire is heard in the video as the car pulls back onto Builders Avenue and heads north, back from where it came from.

As it does, the body on the side of the road is seen again. The driver floors it amid the pops of gunfire. The vehicle passes back by the busted police car, and other bombed-out cars sitting on the road.

The driver continues accelerating as destroyed buildings and downed wires whiz by.

More gunfire is heard, this time so close that the impact of the bullets can be heard. It's unclear if the bullets hit the car or the ground nearby.

The car then speeds off away from the gunfire.

1 hr 10 min ago

It's 6 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

One month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Moscow's forces have been pushed back around Kyiv and are taking defensive positions northwest of the capital, a US official said. On Wednesday evening, CNN teams on the ground saw a barrage of outgoing fire from the area.

Meanwhile, video has emerged from the eastern city of Izyum, showing widespread destruction and bodies in the street.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Western powers meet: World leaders are in Brussels for an extraordinary NATO summit as they seek to align their responses to Russia's brutal invasion. A European Council and G7 meeting will also take place Thursday. Multiple sources have told CNN a significant amount of time will be spent discussing how the alliance should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses chemical or biological weapons against Ukrainian citizens. President Joe Biden will unveil new sanctions on Russian political figures and oligarchs, while the UK is set to announce a "major new military support package" for Ukraine.
  • Journalist killed: Oksana Baulina, who worked for independent news site The Insider, was killed in shelling in Kyiv, the outlet said. The Russian reporter is the fifth journalist killed in Ukraine this month, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists and press freedom activists.
  • Call for worldwide demonstrations: President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for global protests in support of Ukraine. Zelensky urged the world to unite against Russia’s invasion, saying, “the war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine, its meaning is much wider.” 
  • Ukraine's gains: A senior US defense official said Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian invaders back on the front lines east of Kyiv. Russian forces are about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Kyiv’s city center to the east, an increase of between 25 and 35 kilometers (15 to 22 miles) compared to the same location a day earlier, the official said. To the northwest, the Russians are “digging in, and they are establishing defensive positions,” the official said.
  • Bodies on the street: Videos have emerged from the eastern city of Izyum, which has been cut off from nearly all communications since intense battles broke out there last week. They show widespread destruction, charred and bombed-out buildings, and bodies left lying in the streets. Separately, video from the northern city of Chernihiv shows "complete carnage," with bombed-out buildings, houses on fire, and cemeteries so full they cannot handle all the dead, the city's mayor said.
  • War crimes: The US government formally declared that members of the Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited “credible reports” of the deliberate targeting of civilians and indiscriminate attacks, including the destruction of apartment buildings, schools and hospitals. A top Russian diplomat denied that Russia was committing war crimes in Ukraine.
40 min ago

"Complete carnage": Chernihiv mayor says cemetery can't handle the dead as video shows destruction

From CNN's Sharif Paget and Josh Pennington

A still from the video shared by Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko.
A still from the video shared by Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko. (From Telegram)

The mayor of Chernihiv said the northern Ukrainian city's cemetery cannot handle all the dead as the Russian onslaught takes its toll on the civilian population.

Badly damaged buildings line rubble-strewn streets, while still-burning fires fill the air with heavy smoke, as seen in a new video from Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko.

The video, geolocated and verified by CNN, offers an extensive look from the ground at the city that has seen some of the most intense shelling since Russia invaded Ukraine four weeks ago.

"The city cemetery cannot handle all the dead, so we are keeping people in morgues and refrigerators longer than normal. We are burying people in the old cemeteries that haven't been used in a while," Atroshenko said in the video while driving through the city's Desnyans'kyi district.

When the person recording the video asked how many people have died so far, the mayor said the city is not keeping statistics but all cases will be handled by the prosecutor's office.

"There was a direct strike here. There is a tractor over there burning," he said. "We are located right now in the zone of combat."

Driving on Shevchenka street, located in the eastern part of the city, the mayor looks out at tattered billboards and homes with their roofs blown off or caved in.  

Watch: Video shows destroyed buildings, smoke and debris-filled streets in Chernihiv

2 hr 22 min ago

Zelensky tells Russians: "Save your sons from the war"

From CNN's Hira Humayun

(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky)
(Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky)

In a video message posted to Facebook Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Russians and told them, "save your sons from the war."

Zelensky said Ukraine had never threatened the security of Russia, adding that Russian propagandists "lie about the war, which is paid for by your taxes."

Ukrainians, he said, are doing everything they can to bring peace back to their land.

"Not to yours — to our land. To our people. We are doing everything to end this war. And when we succeed, it will certainly happen, you will be sure of at least one thing: your children will no longer be sent to die on our land, on our territory," he said.

The Ukrainian President said Russia's original plan "already failed" in the first two days of the invasion but Russia is still "getting manpower from everywhere." 

"Equipment. Air bombs, missiles. Looking for mercenaries around the world. Any scum capable of shooting at civilians," Zelensky said.
"Russian troops destroy our cities. Kill civilians indiscriminately. Rape women. Abduct children. Shoot at refugees. Capture humanitarian convoys. They are engaged in looting. They burn museums, blow up schools and hospitals. The target for them is universities, residential neighborhoods ... Anything! Russian troops do not know the limits of evil."

Key talks: Zelensky referred to three upcoming meetings with world leaders — the NATO Summit, EU Summit and G7 Summit — and said politicians need to support freedom for Ukraine.

"At these three summits we will see who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money," he said.

The President repeated his requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying the Ukrainian sky has not been made safe from Russian bombs and Kyiv has not received aircraft, modern anti-missile weapons or tanks. 

2 hr 17 min ago

Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations supporting Ukraine as Russian invasion hits one-month mark

From CNN's Sahar Akbarzai

President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for worldwide demonstrations in support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion reaches the one-month mark.

The Ukrainian President made the remarks in a speech posted to Facebook Wednesday evening, with the goal of seeing demonstrations begin Thursday.

"It breaks my heart, hearts of all Ukrainians and every free person on the planet. That's why I asked you to stand against the war starting from March 24, exactly one month after the Russian invasion. From this day and after that, show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine," Zelensky pleaded.

Zelensky said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a war against freedom and that Russia aims to defeat the freedom of all of Europe and the world.

"To support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters," Zelensky said. 

Zelensky urged the world to unite against Russia’s invasion, saying, "the war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine, its meaning is much wider." 