Russian ship destroyed in the occupied port of Berdyansk, Ukrainian Navy says

A fire at Berdyansk port is seen in this image from social media on March 24. (Ukrainian Navy of the Armed Forces/Facebook)

A large Russian ship has been destroyed in the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, in southeastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Navy on Thursday.

CNN could not confirm the Navy's claim although social media videos appeared to show a very large fire with secondary explosions in the port.

Some context: Berdyansk sits on the Azov Sea and is roughly 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Mariupol. The city has a small naval base and a population of about 100,000. Russian military troops first occupied Berdyansk government buildings on Feb. 27.

Watch: