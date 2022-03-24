Here are the key lines from Biden's news conference following emergency summits with world leaders

US President Joe Biden spoke at a news conference Thursday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, after meeting with other world leaders of NATO, the European Council and the G7. The key global figures are seeking to align their responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The President touched upon the unity of NATO, the prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical weapons, and the possible role of China in the conflict.
Biden took questions from reporters and spoke for roughly 30 minutes.
If you're just reading in now, here's a look at what Biden covered at the news conference:
- NATO: Biden told reporters NATO “has never, never been more united than it is today.” Biden also noted that “Putin is getting exactly the opposite [of] what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine.”
- Chemical Weapons: On the prospect of Russia using chemical weapons amid the invasion of Ukraine, Biden said only that “we would respond.” The President did not offer more specifics, saying only that “the nature of the response would depend on the nature of use."
- China: On the possibility of China providing assistance to Russia, Biden said he had a “very straightforward conversation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the topic. Biden noted that “he made no threats” to the Chinese President, but did make it clear that Xi “understood the consequences of him helping Russia.”
- Food Shortages: President Biden addressed the possibility that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger global food shortages. He said that the issue was discussed by the assembled world leaders, and noted that food shortages will be "real," calling Ukraine and Russia the "breadbasket" for Europe.
- Refugees: President Biden said that he hopes to visit with Ukrainian refugees while he is in Europe. “I plan on attempting to see those folks … I hope I get to see a lot of people.” The President noted that throughout his political career he’s frequently visited refugees, calling the scenes “devastating.” “The thing you look at the most is you see these young children that are in those camps,” Biden added.
- Sanctions: President Biden said that “sanctions never deter.” However, said Biden, “increasing the pain” on Putin and sustaining what is being done is ultimately “what will stop him."
- G20: Biden said he believes Russia should be removed from the Group of 20, saying simply, “my answer is yes.”