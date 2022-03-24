Ukraine's president to NATO: Give us just 1% of what you have

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses via video link a meeting of the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government held in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24. (NATO Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the NATO leaders meeting in Brussels that Ukraine needs just a fraction of the alliance’s combined firepower.

“You can give us 1% of all your planes. One percent of all your tanks. One percent!” he said in an address on Facebook.

“You have thousands of fighter jets, but we have not been given one yet … we turned [to you] for tanks so that we can unblock our cities … you have at least 20,000 tanks … but we do not have a clear answer yet,” Zelensky said.

He appealed to leaders to make the necessary decisions to make it happen.

“We can't just buy [these items]. Such a supply depends directly on NATO's decisions, on political decisions,” Zelensky said.

He also said NATO leaders should acknowledge what Ukraine’s armed forces have demonstrated in the war against Russia.

“Please, never tell us again that our army does not meet NATO standards. We have shown what standards we can reach. And we have shown how much we can give to the common security of Europe and the world," Zelensky said.