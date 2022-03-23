Biden is on his way to Europe for a NATO summit. Here are the options the Pentagon gave him for more troops.

Ahead of US President Joe Biden's trip to Brussels for urgent talks with NATO allies, the Pentagon provided the White House with a series of options for potential additional US troops in eastern Europe, according to a US official.
Biden could announce changes to the force posture following his meetings Thursday, though any announcement would depend on conversations with allies and is not finalized.
NATO leaders are expected to agree to strengthen NATO’s posture, including by undertaking increases to NATO forces in the eastern part of the Alliance, stepping up cyber defenses and scaling up NATO exercises.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the administration believes that right now “they have effective posture today for what’s necessary today,” but added that Biden and NATO allies will discuss “longer-term adjustments to NATO force posture on the eastern flank."
The official said what options on forces turn into "deliverables" out of the summit remains to be seen because it requires conversation with the alliance, as well as individual countries where troops may be based. Elements of all of these options are because NATO partners are asking for troops, not the US is imposing them, the official added.
The possibilities include:
- The US could forward deploy more US troops either permanently or on a rotating basis, which could lead to more, and potentially larger, field exercises.
- There could be a more structured rotational presence within the NATO force structure, possibly increasing US participation in NATO contingency forces.
- The US could build a new traditional US military base somewhere in eastern flank. Broadly speaking this is the more "extreme" high-end option because of the huge long-term financial commitment to building and staffing.