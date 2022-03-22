Ukrainian forces say they regained control of Makariv, west of Kyiv

A residential building destroyed by a Russian shelling attack is seen in Makariv, Ukraine, on March 16. (Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images/FILE)

After days of fighting, Ukrainian forces have regained control of Makariv, a town 30 miles west of Kyiv, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

The “state flag of Ukraine was raised over the city of Makariv” as the Russians retreated, the post said.

CNN could not confirm the claim by the Ukraine forces.

Makariv had sustained significant damage from ongoing Russian airstrikes. CNN verified the authenticity of photos posted to social media on March 12 that showed major damage to apartment complexes, schools and a medical facility.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly claimed it is not targeting civilians.

