Damaged buildings and Irpin River flooding seen in new satellite images

Russian artillery positions west of the Russian-held Antonov Air Base. (Maxar Technologies)

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies show fires from military strikes and growing flooding from the Irpin River.

The images, taken on Monday, also show Russian artillery positions west of the Russian-held Antonov Air Base northwest of the capital, Kyiv. Those positions match similar scenes at other Russian artillery positions — earthen berms have been constructed around them.

Damage from Russian military strikes in Irpin. (Maxar Technologies)

Damage from Russian military strikes are also seen across Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, in the satellite images. Two distinct fires are seen in central Irpin near a complex of city government and apartment buildings.

Two other fires can also be seen in another satellite image among a group of buildings near a school in the city and a residential area near a lake.

Flooding from the Irpin River. (Maxar Technologies)

An additional satellite image shows growing floodwaters from the Irpin River.

CNN previously reported that a dam along the Dnieper River was flooding the Irpin River basin and its tributaries. The Irpin River is critical to the Russian advance toward Kyiv; if the Russians cannot cross it, they can't take Kyiv from the west.

It's unclear how the dam began flooding the Irpin River basin: whether the gates were opened on purpose by the Ukrainians to flood the area, or it was hit by a military strike.