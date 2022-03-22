Biden expected to announce sanctions on members of Russia's Duma

Russian lawmakers attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament in Moscow on February 22. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden plans to slap sanctions this week on hundreds of Russians serving in the country’s lower legislative body, an official familiar with the announcement said.

The move is expected to kick off a slew of new steps to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Biden is expected to unveil the new sanctions on members of the Duma while in Europe for a series of snap summits this week. The US had already sanctioned some members of the body, but this week’s announcement will expand the list.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan previewed sweeping sanctions enacted together with US allies that are set to be announced Thursday.

He said the steps would ensure individuals aren’t able to evade sanctions already imposed by the West.