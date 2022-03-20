Putin's claims of neo-Nazis in Ukraine show he "might be capable of very horrendous steps," Zelensky says

President Zelensky was asked about Vladimir Putin's claims that the Ukrainian government is full of neo-Nazis. He said that he cannot take these statements by Putin "seriously" and called it "laughable."
Zelensky added that Putin is in an information bubble but he noted that remarks like this from the Russian president worry him about what he is capable of.
"I'm not afraid of anything except for people, but the fact -- the fact is that if he is serious about this statement he might be capable of very horrendous steps because that would mean that this is not a game for him. If he really believes in this, if it's not a game, then we will just continue fighting against it. If it's a game. But if it's not a game, if he's serious about it, if he thinks that this is his mission to conquer our territory and if he sees signs of neo-Nazis in our country, then many questions emerge about what else he is capable of doing for the sake of his ambitions, for the sake of his mission."
Zelensky called Putin's remarks "very frightening, very hazardous."
WATCH: