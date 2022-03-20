Mother shields baby daughter from shelling, prevents her being harmed, Ukrainian hospital says

Olga and her husband Dmytro at the Ohmatdit Children's Hospital. According to the hospital, Olga covered the baby with her body, miraculously saving her daughter from injuries. (Ohmatdit Children's Hospital)

A mother covered her one-month-old baby with her body while their home was being shelled in Kyiv, according to a Facebook post from National Children's Specialized Hospital Ohmatdit on Friday.

The child was unharmed, but the mother sustained multiple injuries, the post said.

The child's mother and father were at home feeding their baby in the early morning hours when their building was shelled. They heard the sounds of shelling throughout the night getting closer and closer, the hospital said.

"When I went down to the yard, I saw that a shell had hit the kindergarten next to our house. There is no more ceiling, windows and doors in all the houses nearby. The debris of glass flew right on us," her husband said, according to the hospital.

The father was treated for scraping wounds to his leg and the mother underwent surgery for her injuries.

A picture of the family in the hospital shows the mother feeding her baby with a large bandage around her head while the father looks on