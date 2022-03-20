World
Russia invades Ukraine

By Helen Regan, Steve George, Ben Church, Luke McGee, Ed Upright, Maureen Chowdhury, Joe Ruiz, Mike Hayes and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 9:24 p.m. ET, March 20, 2022
1 hr 29 min ago

Kyiv's mayor, police department post images of explosions in the Podilskyi district of Ukraine's capital

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez

The mayor of Kyiv, as well as the city's police, posted images of explosions in the Podilskyi district in Ukraine’s capital on Telegram Sunday.

One person was killed following the explosions, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said late Sunday. Several explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, according to CNN’s team on the ground.

Images from the Kyiv police below:

Fire and smoke seen bellowing after explosions occurred in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.
Fire and smoke seen bellowing after explosions occurred in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. (Kyiv Police)

2 hr 33 min ago

Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls Russia's actions in Mariupol "a chapter from WWII"

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

Oleg Nikolenko, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, called Russia's actions in Mariupol on Sunday "a chapter from WWII."

"First they came to destroy the cities, bombing hospitals, theaters, schools, and shelters, killing civilians and children. Then they forcibly relocated the scared, exhausted people to the invader’s land. A chapter from WWII? No – the actions of the Russian army, today in Mariupol," Nikolenko wrote.

The Mariupol City Council said Saturday residents are being taken to Russia against their will by Russian forces.

Russia denied the accusations Saturday.

According to the Russian state media outlet, RIA Novosti, Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said nearly 60,000 residents of Mariupol have “found themselves in Russia in complete safety.”

2 hr 15 min ago

Russian Ministry of Defense calls on Mariupol to surrender by 5 a.m. local Monday, Russian state media says

From CNN’s Fred Pleitgen, Emmet Lyons, Mariya Knight

People dig a grave for victims killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in a the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 20.
People dig a grave for victims killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in a the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 20. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has called on Mariupol local authorities to surrender the city to Russian forces by 5 a.m. local time Monday (11 p.m. ET Sunday), according to a Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency report.

The news agency said the Ministry of Defense would open humanitarian corridors to the city by 10 a.m. local time Monday (4 a.m. ET Monday) and “wants to receive a written response from Kiev to these proposals before 5:00.”

RIA Novosti attributed its reporting to comments made by the head of the National Center for Defense Management of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev.

“From 10 a.m. to 12 o'clock -- for all armed units of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries is a temporary suspension of fighting along the route agreed with Ukraine. From 12 o'clock, there will be a simultaneous passage of humanitarian convoys with food, medicine and basic necessities,” Mizintsev said.

This latest demand comes as the Mariupol City Council said Saturday residents are being taken to Russia against their will by Russian forces.

"Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to Russian territory," the city said in a statement. "The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhny district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing."

Captured Mariupol residents were taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, then redirected some of the residents to remote cities in Russia, the statement said, adding the "fate of the others is unknown."

In calling on city officials to surrender, RIA Novosti quoted Mizintsev saying "we appeal to the odious bandits, who are responsible for hundreds of lives of innocent people, and now call themselves representatives of the official local authorities, of this unique city Mariupol."

“It is you who now have the right to a historic choice – either you are with your people, or you are with bandits, otherwise the military tribunal that awaits you is only a minor thing that you have already deserved because of the despicable attitude towards your own citizens, as well as the terrible crimes and provocations already arranged by you," Mizintsev said, according to RIA Novosti.

RIA also reported Mizintsev said nearly 60,000 residents of Mariupol “found themselves in Russia in complete safety.”

2 hr 51 min ago

Russian forces are still trying to circumvent Mykolaiv despite lack of progress, UK’s Ministry of Defense said

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan

Russian troops in southern Ukraine are “still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa,” the British Ministry of Defense said late Sunday.

These forces, advancing from Crimea, “have made little progress over the past week,” the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, “Russian naval forces continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast and launch missile strikes on targets across Ukraine,” the ministry added, while warning “the blockade of the Ukrainian coast is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine (and) prevent vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population.”

Earlier Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and told him he will advance “Ukraine’s interests at meetings of NATO and the G7,” set to take place this week.

“The UK will continue to step up military, economic and diplomatic support to help bring an end to this terrible conflict,” Johnson tweeted.

1 hr 59 min ago

One killed following explosions in Kyiv

From CNN's Karen Smith

One person has been killed following explosions in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said late Sunday.

Several explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, according to CNN’s team on the ground.

The explosions hit the Ukrainian capital’s Podil district, including residential and business areas, Klitschko said. The Podil neighborhood is part of the city’s larger Podilskyi District.

The blasts hit “some houses and on the territory of one of the shopping centers. Rescuers, paramedics and police are already on scene,” Klitschko said via Telegram.

Also via Telegram, Klitschko said rescuers are extinguishing a large fire in one of the shopping centers in the Podilskyi district of the capital. He added medical, rescue and police services are on site.

Earlier Sunday, massive anti-aircraft fire erupted above Kyiv. CNN saw anti-aircraft cannons firing into the night sky for several minutes in what appeared to be at least two anti-aircraft rockets that were also fired into the air.

It’s not clear what the Ukrainians were firing at, but the CNN crew saw an illuminated dot traverse the sky over the capital, which may have been an aircraft.

3 hr 36 min ago

Nearly half of Chernobyl nuclear plant staff was able to rotate, UN nuclear watchdog says

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan

Nearly half of Chernobyl's nuclear plant staff were able to rotate and return to their homes, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Sunday.

Those who were able to leave the plant had been working for nearly four weeks, according to the IAEA.

IAEA Director Gen. Rafael Grossi tweeted that he welcomed news of the staff's rotation, emphasizing “they deserve our full respect and admiration for having worked in these extremely difficult circumstances. They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon.”

Grossi also said he is “continuing consultations with a view to agree on a framework for the delivery of IAEA assistance. The initiative aims to ensure safety and security at Ukraine’s nuclear sites.”

On March 15, Ukraine informed the UN's nuclear watchdog the Chernobyl nuclear power plant had reconnected to the national electricity grid after losing on-site power. 

As of Monday, the site had been receiving all required power from the repaired line, enabling the staff to switch off the emergency diesel generators they were relying on since March 9, it said in a statement.

Since Russian troops took control of the nuclear plant on February 24, the plant's 211 technical personnel and guards had not been able to leave, meaning they had been "in effect living there for the past three weeks," according to the watchdog. 

The Ukrainian regulator told the IAEA the information it received regarding Chernobyl was “controlled by the Russian military forces” and consequently it could not “always provide detailed answers to all” questions posed.

3 hr 55 min ago

4 hr 13 min ago

Senior Russian naval officer killed near Mariupol, Russian officials say

From CNN's Nathan Hodge

A deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Captain of the First Rank Andrei Paliy, was killed during fighting in the region of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, two senior Russian officials said.

In a statement on Telegram, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of Sevastopol, said, "Andrei Nikolaevich chose to defend his homeland as his life's work and died for our peaceful future. In 1993, he refused to take the oath of allegiance to Ukraine, remained loyal to Russia by leaving for [Russia's] Northern Fleet."

Sevastopol is the headquarters for Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The port city is in Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

Ekaterina Altabaeva, a Russian senator from Sevastopol, said on VK.com, a popular Russian social network, that the city had "suffered a heavy, irreparable loss."

According to Altabaeva, Paliy graduated from the Kyiv Higher Naval Political School -- a school for political officers of the Soviet navy -- and took part in Russia's 2008 war against Georgia.

"I knew Andrei Nikolaevich personally. An officer with a capital O, a courageous defender of our Motherland, devoted to the oath and to the Navy," she said. "Andrei Nikolaevich loved Sevastopol with all his heart. His whole life was dedicated to the Hero City."

Thousands of Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly one month ago, US and NATO officials told CNN this week, and Russia is now struggling to resupply those forces as it faces sagging troop morale and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

US and allied intelligence assessments vary widely as to exactly how many Russian forces have been killed to date, sources familiar with the intelligence tell CNN. But even the lowest estimates are in the thousands.

One such assessment found approximately 7,000 Russian troops have been killed so far, said one of the sources. But that figure, first reported by The New York Times, is on the higher end of US estimates, which vary because the US and its allies have no precise way of counting casualties. Some estimates place the number of Russian troops killed in Ukraine at about 3,000, while others suggest more than 10,000 have died.

3 hr 54 min ago

More than 7,200 people evacuate Mariupol using four humanitarian corridors Sunday, Ukraine Deputy PM says

From CNN's Mariya Knight in Atlanta

A mother embraces her son after he escaped Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv on Sunday, March 20.
A mother embraces her son after he escaped Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv on Sunday, March 20. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Four of the seven established humanitarian corridors out of the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol were operational on Sunday, said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

In total, almost 7,295 people were evacuated during the day, Vereshchuk said in a video address. Among them, 3,900 people were evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia by buses and private transport.

“Due to the violation of the ceasefire, the evacuation from Borodyanka to Bila Tserkva failed for the second day in a row, and it was not possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the village of Mala Rohan. Communication with six people who were supposed to deliver aid to the city of Vovchansk was lost,” Vereshchuk said.

Russia's Defense Ministry also released a statement Sunday, claiming to have evacuated more than 330,000 people -- including 68,963 children -- since the invasion's beginning.

The United Nations said within the invasion's first week, more than one million Ukrainian refugees fled to neighboring countries.